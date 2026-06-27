Aqueduct Racetrack Closing After 132 Years of Horse Racing

The final day for The Big A has arrived. Aqueduct Racetrack will shutter its doors on Sunday after hosting horse racing in Queens for more than 130 years.

Horse racing is consolidating in the state of New York. NYRA invested $455 million to upgrade its Triple Crown facility, Belmont Park. All previous meets that were held inside at New York City at Aqueduct will now move to the Long Island racetrack. The 100-acre site in Queens will be redeveloped, primarily for housing, as Belmont Park prepares to open its doors nine miles away on Sept. 18.

The state of Maryland is following a similar model to New York. They’re investing in a massive reconstruction project at Pimlico, temporarily moving racing to Laurel Park, then consolidating all races at Pimlico, while transforming Laurel into a training facility. The state of Maryland recently matched CDI’s bid to retain rights to the Preakness Stakes.

Aqueduct held its first race on Sept. 27, 1894, and got its name because of its proximity to where water flowed from Long Island to New York City. It hosted the only triple dead heat in North American history when Brownie, Bossuet, and Wait A Bit hit the wire at the same time in the 1944 Carter Handicap. Fifty-one years later, Pope John Paul II hosted a mass for 75,000 at the track.

Saratoga offers serene views in the summertime and Belmont hosts the high-stakes affairs. Aqueduct was the working-man’s track where horsemen cut their teeth to find footing in the industry. On Sunday, its doors will close after the ninth race, “It Was a Good Run.”

Famous Horses Who Won at Aqueduct

A year after winning the Triple Crown, Riva Ridge set a world record at 1 3/16 miles during a rout in the Brooklyn Handicap. His stablemate, Secretariat, won the first race of his career at Aqueduct. The greatest horse the world has ever seen famously lost in his final tune-up before the Triple Crown, finishing third in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct. Before retiring, he returned to where his career started for a ceremonial walk around the track that drew more than 30,000 fans.

The mythical Man o’War claimed three of his 20 victories at Aqueduct. Many credit Regret for amplifying the stature and significance of the Kentucky Derby after she became the first filly to win the race in 1915. The final three races of her career were at Aqueduct, including two stakes victories.

More recently, Cigar was a loser on the turf. He switched to the dirt at Aqueduct and then won 16 straight. It’s where Smarty Jones kicked off his three-year-old campaign and where Tapit claimed the best victory of his career before becoming the nation’s top sire.

Another Horse Racing Farewell

On the final day of racing in New York City, one of Churchill Downs’ best jockeys is racing one final time. Corey Lanerie will retire at the end of the summer meet. The 51-year-old’s final mount is on Coal Battle, a Kentucky Derby 151 starter, in Sunday’s Hanshin Stakes. Lanerie as at least 1,244 victories at Churchill Downs, second only to the legendary Pat Day.

Sign up for the KSR Newsletter to receive Kentucky Wildcats news in the most ridiculous manner possible.