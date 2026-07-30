Archie Goodwin calls upon BBN to pack Memorial Coliseum for TBT Championship

Big Blue Nation was electric at Historic Memorial Coliseum for La Familia’s big-time win vs. JHX Hoops in the alumni championship of The Basketball Tournament.

Archie Goodwin wants you to be even better on Sunday with $2 million on the line — because the former Kentucky Wildcats need all of the help they can get pushing this thing across the finish line.

Winning five games in two weeks isn’t easy, especially playing alumni teams from Louisville, Syracuse and Kansas to get to this point before taking on the winner of Davis Steel vs. The Mecca in the event finale on Sunday. Everyone is gassed with the bumps and bruises piling up, but BBN helped give them the extra juice they needed to earn the 78-65 victory against the former Jayhawks on Wednesday. And that was with HMC’s entire lower bowl full, plus a lot of the upper deck — but not all.

Goodwin is challenging the most passionate fanbase in college basketball, though, to fill the entire arena. Sell it out, BBN.

“I really hope that we can fill the whole gym up Sunday,” the former Kentucky guard said after La Familia’s alumni title win. “I think that the crowd is an intimidating thing for the other team because they’re so loud and they’re so into it. It’s hard to prepare for that. I think that as long as we have those guys behind us, as they’ve been, I think that we’ll have our chances.”

La Familia will take on the winner of Davis Steel vs. The Mecca, which is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, ahead of the championship held on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Goodwin knows both potential opponents are good and more than capable of winning the whole thing.

BBN will make the difference, though, in his opinion.

“The team that we’re going to play, whether it’s Davis Steel or The Mecca, they’re both really good teams. I watched both of them play; they’re both really good, really poised, really sound teams. I think that our crowd is going to give us a big motivation and a big jump to be able to win that game.”

The good news is tickets are on sale now and the push for a sellout is already underway. You can head to Ticketmaster and pull the trigger as we speak. In fact, I give you permission to stop reading this post and go purchase those now — whatever it takes.

If (and when) you do, just keep in mind that Sunday is a WHITE OUT at Memorial Coliseum. La Familia announced that late Wednesday evening to get fans ready for the championship.

“The White Out has been electric… let’s do it ONE MORE TIME!” they wrote on social media. “Join us Sunday for the TBT Championship! Pack Historic Memorial Coliseum, wear WHITE, and be loud. We need you as we chase a championship! Thank you for all the support. You’re part of La Familia!”

The White Out has been electric… let's do it ONE MORE TIME! ⚪️



Join us Sunday for the TBT Championship!



Pack Historic Memorial Coliseum, wear WHITE, and be loud. We need you as we chase a championship! 🏆



Thank you for all the support. You're part of La Familia! 💙😼 pic.twitter.com/H2Kqrf3mSL — LaFamilia – Kentucky’s TBT Team (@LaFamiliaTBT) July 30, 2026

Listen to Archie Goodwin. Fill Memorial Coliseum and help these former Wildcats earn a TBT championship — along with the $2M it comes with.

We’ll see you there, BBN.