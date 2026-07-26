Archie Goodwin was Clutch in Andrew Harrison's Absence

If you thought Greg Jennings put the team on his back, it’s nothing compared to what Archie Goodwin is doing for La Familia in the TBT.

The Kentucky alumni team struggled to generate any kind of offense in the second game against The Ville. It was a completely different story when the TBT vet returned to Lexington, tallying 22 points, including the Elam Ender, to eliminate the former Louisville Cardinals.

If you thought things looked desperate last week, it felt even more desperate during Sunday’s TBT game in Lexington. Once again, Goodwin was unfazed.

Andrew Harrison hit a couple of early threes to help the Wildcats build up a 12-point lead over Syracuse. The lead they built over Boeheim’s Army wouldn’t last, in part because the Cats didn’t have their point guard. Harrison went to the sideline when the Cats led by three at halftime and never returned to the game.

Goodwin Stays Clutch

In Harrison’s absence, Goodwin did a little bit of everything. The former Kentucky guard shot 9-19 from the field (5-9 3FG) to score a game-high 30 points. He also dished out five assists and six boards. Those stats are impressive. What was more impressive is the timing of those buckets.

In the second quarter, the big Kentucky lead was erased to two. Goodwin got into his bag and went on a personal 7-0 run.

It’s difficult to describe just how dire things looked in the second half. At one point, the Wildcats trailed by seven with the Elam Ending on the horizon. Goodwin scored four points to make it a one-possession game entering the Elam Ending, his time to shine.

La Familia out-scored Boeheim’s Army 12-5 in the Elam Ending. Goodwin scored half of those points. One of those came after a critical swing. He was whistled for a charge, but challenged the call. It was overturned, putting the ball back in Kentucky’s hands. Goodwin didn’t get off a shot until one possession later, when Willie Cauley-Stein created a turnover, leading to a transition break. The ball didn’t go through, but it went high enough off the glass for Whitney to clean it.

“I’m always blessed and grateful to be back here in Kentucky,” he said after the win. And BBN is blessed to have Goodwin playing for La Familia. If he wasn’t, it’s difficult to envision a world where Kentucky is only two wins away from winning the TBT.