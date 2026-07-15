Archie Goodwin just played in a hostile one-on-one game on pay-per-view

Add Archie Goodwin to the list of last-minute roster shakeups with La Familia ahead of The Basketball Tournament. Goodwin isn’t a complete scratch, but he will miss Saturday’s opening-round game against The Ville in Lexington due to a prior personal obligation occupying his time. The expectation is he’ll join the team after the weekend for the remainder of the tournament.

Before he teams up with La Familia for Game 2 of the best-of-three series, Goodwin made noise elsewhere in summer basketball, playing in Ballislife’s ALL IN One-on-One Championship in Las Vegas. A new event in 2026, ALL IN is a one-on-one tournament that brought a boxing format to basketball, adding weight classes and pre-game trash talk to build up the PPV drama.

The drama had never been higher before Goodwin played Nasir Core in the most-anticipated match in ALL IN’s brief history. Core, who played at Florida A&M from 2016 to 2020, had won 36 straight one-on-one matchups in the three years leading up to the run-in with Goodwin. A star in the BIG3 league, Core had already beaten names like former NBA star Gerald Green, winning 31-4, and against another former Wildcat, Isaiah Briscoe. The Core-Briscoe game ended when Briscoe walked off the court and never returned following a bad call in a one-point game and crowd interference.

This past weekend, Goodwin and Core met in “the most hostile and toxic face-off” that Ballislife had ever filmed. Unfortunately, it went Core’s way, as Goodwin gave up a halftime lead and lost 30-24. Afterward, Core hit the Vegas night scene with “Bottles on Archie” scrolling in the club behind him. Again, the trash talking around this event is insane.

Since the loss, Goodwin bet $100K on a rematch against Core. I hope he gets his shot because we’re Archie fans here, but first, he has money to make with La Familia in TBT, where fouls are called, and basketball is basketball. Jeff Teague called the one-on-one space more like WWE, defending Goodwin’s loss to a guy who never played pro basketball. Marquis Teague agreed, telling Goodwin he’ll have to lower himself to fouling and content creator basketball if he gets the rematch.

You’ll have to pay money to see the replay of Core vs. Goodwin, but we can share the pregame lead-up below. The language is extremely NSFW, but Doron Lamb is one of the mediators on the panel, if that interests you.

Most people don’t even know this side of basketball exists, but there are former Wildcats driving it.