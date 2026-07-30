Archie Goodwin opens up on relationship with current Kentucky Wildcats: 'I'm hoping they have an amazing year'

One of the perks of having former Kentucky Wildcats back in Lexington for La Familia and The Basketball Tournament is that they get extended time with the current team as it figures out life on the biggest stage in college basketball. It starts with a head-to-head scrimmage before their TBT run begins, but as the wins pile up, the longer they get to stick around to mentor the young guys.

The 2026-27 Cats have shown their respect by locking in for every game at Memorial Coliseum — four and counting, not missing a single performance, arriving early and staying through the Elam Ending finish. Four for four on wins, too.

La Familia’s most recent victory against JHX Hoops was more of the same, with the likes of Malachi Moreno, Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, Kam Williams, Ousmane N’Diaye, Braydon Hawthorne, Trent Noah and Mason Williams all sitting courtside, along with Mikhail McLean, Mark Fox, Keegan Brown and Matt Santoro all there representing the staff.

Kentucky Basketball team hasn’t missed a home La Famila game this entire tournament. pic.twitter.com/8yZs4s2d76 — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) July 29, 2026

Not only were they there, but they were also up and cheering for every bucket and defensive stop like every other Big Blue Nation diehard in attendance — and the former Wildcats noticed. In fact, as Archie Goodwin got rolling en route to a game-high 28 points, his interactions with the current team ramped up, celebrating their buckets together. He’d point at, say, Wilkins or Hawthorne, and they’d give him his well-deserved flowers in real time.

That’s because they’re good friends after spending the last week together.

“Man, I’ve had a chance to hang around these guys a little, talk to them,” Goodwin said after the alumni championship win. “It’s a great group of guys, great kids and just – well, great young men. They’re not kids, they’re great young men, and they are really talented.”

Goodwin wasn’t in town yet for their scrimmage a couple of weeks back, but he’s been present in their lives since saving the day for La Familia in Game 3 of the rivalry series vs. The Ville. His early returns? Extremely positive, respecting their talent and approach just as much as they do for him as an alum with years of high-level experience in the game, including one at Kentucky.

“I see how together they are. I see how eager they are to get better — a lot of those guys are in the gym late at night,” Goodwin continued. “And they show respect to the former players, which is huge. I think that makes us want to be a part of these guys’ success and talk to them and be around them.”

The current Cats are showing up and supporting La Familia now, and when the time comes, the former Cats will return the favor as Kentucky pushes for banner No. 9 in ’26-27.

“They’re a great group of guys,” Goodwin continued. “Shout out to them. I’m excited for them this year, and I’m hoping they have an amazing year, because they deserve it.”