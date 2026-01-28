Arkansas HC John Calipari calls Mark Pope the 'right guy' for Kentucky job ahead of Saturday's matchup
Ahead of Kentucky's road showdown this weekend against Arkansas, the Wildcats' former head coach gave the current one an endorsement on his...Read Full Story
Mark Pope didn't sugarcoat the 80-55 beating that his team took at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, admitting that Kentucky "got punched in the mouth" without...Read Full Story
Kentucky has lost another game in Nashville, this time to Vanderbilt in a blowout 80-55 loss. It's another loss for Big Blue Nation in The Music...Read Full Story
At least for two games, the Big Blue Nation got to feel what it's like for this Kentucky team to not get off to a slow start against a quality...Read Full Story
With the team's return home delayed until Wednesday, Mark Pope and a couple of his players, Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen, spent six minutes...Read Full Story
Kentucky got drilled in Nashville. That's the second time this season. This time, Vanderbilt did the drilling in an 80-55 win over the Wildcats....Read Full Story
They don't get much uglier than that one, folks... Kentucky was run out of Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night in Nashville, trailing the entire...Read Full Story
Kentucky has been a great second-half team this season, but that doesn't matter much when the deficit is 20 points at the break. On Tuesday night...Read Full Story
