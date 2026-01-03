Auburn QB transfer Ashton Daniels will visit Kentucky
Kentucky has made Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt the program’s top quarterback target in the transfer portal. The Cats have a great shot in that recruitment but two quarterback additions were always going to be needed. A new target emerged on Saturday.
Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels has locked in a visit with UK.
The Buford (Ga.) High product has locked in visits to Baylor, Florida State, and Kentucky. The date for the trip to UK is currently unknown. Missouri and Arkansas are also involved in this recruitment.
Ashton Daniels is a former three-star recruit who spent his first three seasons in college football at Stanford. Daniels made 10 starts as a sophomore in 2023 and finished the season with 2,247 passing yards and 14 total touchdowns with 434 non-sack rushing yards. As a junior in 2024, Daniels threw for 1,700 yards on a 62.7 percent completion rate with 802 non-sack rushing yards in 10 starts. Daniels preserved his redshirt at Auburn but did start three SEC games for the Tigers in November. The quarterback finished his only year in the SEC with 797 passing yards on a 57.1 percent completion and 334 non-sack rushing yards. The quarterback has accumulated 35 total touchdowns during his career and has played over 1,500 offensive snaps.
Another name has emerged for Kentucky as head coach Will Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan attempt to rebuild the QB room at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.
Kentucky Transfer Portal Targets Visiting This Weekend
Jan. 2
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
DeAndre Moore, Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11.5, 190
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 225
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187
Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 310
Delvin Morris, Center, Akron, 6-3, 280
Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico, 6-1, 230
Jan. 3
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-5, 240
Jan. 4-5
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
