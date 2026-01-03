Auburn QB transfer Ashton Daniels will visit Kentucky

Kentucky has made Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt the program’s top quarterback target in the transfer portal. The Cats have a great shot in that recruitment but two quarterback additions were always going to be needed. A new target emerged on Saturday.

Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels has locked in a visit with UK.

Auburn QB Ashton Daniels is visiting Baylor, then Florida State and Kentucky, he tells @ChadSimmons_ and @On3sports.



Two other SEC programs are showing interest.



Intel: https://t.co/Na6X6yLDC3 pic.twitter.com/h3n6LmpHOB — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 3, 2026

The Buford (Ga.) High product has locked in visits to Baylor, Florida State, and Kentucky. The date for the trip to UK is currently unknown. Missouri and Arkansas are also involved in this recruitment.

Ashton Daniels is a former three-star recruit who spent his first three seasons in college football at Stanford. Daniels made 10 starts as a sophomore in 2023 and finished the season with 2,247 passing yards and 14 total touchdowns with 434 non-sack rushing yards. As a junior in 2024, Daniels threw for 1,700 yards on a 62.7 percent completion rate with 802 non-sack rushing yards in 10 starts. Daniels preserved his redshirt at Auburn but did start three SEC games for the Tigers in November. The quarterback finished his only year in the SEC with 797 passing yards on a 57.1 percent completion and 334 non-sack rushing yards. The quarterback has accumulated 35 total touchdowns during his career and has played over 1,500 offensive snaps.

Another name has emerged for Kentucky as head coach Will Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan attempt to rebuild the QB room at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Targets Visiting This Weekend

Jan. 2

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

DeAndre Moore, Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11.5, 190

CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 225

Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187

Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210

Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 310

Delvin Morris, Center, Akron, 6-3, 280

Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3

Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-5, 240

Jan. 4-5

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

