Asia Boone, Amelia Hassett 'cheering each other on' as they compete for three-point record

Kentucky defeated Arkansas 94-64 to get out of the first round of the SEC Tournament, and two big reasons for that were Asia Boone and Amelia Hassett. Boone had 10 points on 3-6 shooting from beyond the arc, and Hassett had 18 points on 6-11 shooting from deep.

However, what you may not know is that both of them — yes, both of them — passed Rhyne Howard on Wednesday for the most threes in a single season in Kentucky women’s basketball history. Howard had the previous record with 84, and following the 30-point win over the Razorbacks, Boone and Hassett are at 86 threes on the year.

Both of them spoke to KSR on what it meant to not only break that record, but to compete against each other for it at the end of the season. Unsurprisingly, Boone and Hassett were pretty selfless about the achievement.

“We didn’t even know until after the game, but we are cheering each other on, and we just stay together and we keep having each other’s backs,” Boone told KSR following Wednesday’s victory. “I love when everybody scores. It’s fun just cheering them on, but it just gets my hype, then it gets them hype and that’s why we play together. It makes [my job] so much easier. If they’re going on Millie, then they’ll go on me, but I just get hype when Millie makes shots.”

Hassett had similar things to say. The 6-foot-4 forward was just as happy about Boone getting the record as she is about herself getting it.

“Just to know that we share it now, it’s cool,” Hassett explained to KSR. “We always put in the work together, and I think that’s just what we are as a team — sharing it is amazing. If she’s hot, we’re gonna find her. I’m so proud of her.”

Kentucky returns to the hardwood at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday in order to try and get revenge against Georgia. We’ll see if Boone and Hassett can shoot the Cats into another win in the SEC Tournament.