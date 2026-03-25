Asia Boone had a 'look in her eye' in third quarter like she 'was pitching a no-hitter' vs. West Virginia

Kentucky needed every single point it got in its 74-73 win over West Virginia on Monday. After getting out to a 28-17 lead with 6:39 to go in the second quarter, the Mountaineers stormed back to tie things up at 36 at the half, and West Virginia was able to grab onto some of that momentum that they had desperately been clawing to get.

However, to start the second half, Kentucky went on a 9-0 run and outscored their opponent 26-14 in the period. Asia Boone was a big driver in Kentucky creating some separation on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter, Boone recorded nine points on 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc, and on the defensive end of the floor, she helped hold West Virginia’s guards to 3-12 shooting during that 10-minute stretch. In large part thanks to Boone, Kentucky got out to just big enough of a lead to hold off West Virginia.

Following the game, Kenny Brooks made sure to shed some light on Boone, who was more than locked in coming out of halftime.

“I thought Asia Boone was tremendous in that third quarter,” Brooks said after the second-round victory. “I don’t even know what her stats were in that third quarter, but the look in her eye, it was kind of like she was in a zone, and you just don’t talk to her. It was almost like she was pitching a no-hitter, and nobody was talking to her because she was just locked into what she was doing. I think she had two or three 3s in that third quarter, and that really helped us stretch it out.”

“It was good all around,” Brooks added. “I thought Clara [Strack] was really good in that third quarter and gave us the lead. It got a little dicey in the fourth, but at this point in the season, it’s survive and advance.”

Kentucky did just that — surviving and advancing as Boone went into no-hitter mode in the third quarter. I guess you could say the San Diego native was channeling her inner Joe Musgrove or Dylan Cease.

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