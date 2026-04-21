Asia Boone will return to Kentucky for senior year

Kentucky women’s basketball guard Asia Boone will be returning to Kentucky for her senior season, she announced.

Boone, who was a two-time All-Conference USA player at Liberty before arriving at Kentucky, averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season. She was originally the team’s sixth man and at times, served as the backup point guard to Tonie Morgan, but she earned a starting role later in the season as she started in 19 of Kentucky’s 36 games.

The 5-foot-8 guard is the second confirmed returner for the 2026-27 squad, joining All-SEC First Team center Clara Strack, who will also be a senior this upcoming season.

She was one of two players this season who broke Rhyne Howard’s program record for threes made in a single season. Amelia Hassett finished the year with 99 threes made, setting the new program record, but Boone was just behind her with 96 made threes on 263 attempts (36.5%).

Boone’s highest-scoring game of the season was against Morgan State, when she had 21 points on 8-10 (5-7 3PT). She had 18 points in Kentucky’s win at LSU on New Year’s Day and topped that with a 19-point effort against Texas A&M on Feb. 12.

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