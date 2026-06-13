At long last, Milan Momcilovic is rocking Kentucky blue -- and it's beautiful

Kentucky‘s top portal prize is here, ready to shoot a million threes for the Wildcats and help the winningest program in college basketball history get back to the Final Four. Milan Momcilovic was the sniper worth waiting for in Mark Pope‘s eyes, saving his best for last by adding the Iowa State transfer after the draft withdrawal deadline and beating the likes of Louisville and Arizona for his services.

We already knew he arrived over the weekend with the rest of his new teammates — all 14 have arrived, thankfully! — but now we have the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Momcilovic in his threads.

He once dropped 20 points on the Wildcats to send them home from the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32. Now, he’s rocking the blue and white himself, sharing photos from his shoot in the early days of his time in Lexington.

We knew it’d be a good look seeing the best shooter in the sport wearing Kentucky across his chest, but the real-life product is even better than imagined. Take a look:

Photos via UK Athletics

The kid looks right at home, doesn’t he? Goodness gracious, what a time to be alive.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Kentucky signing Momcilovic was the “single best player addition” of the transfer portal season, giving an offensive coach arguably the best offensive weapon in the country — exactly what he was missing, right at the perfect time.

“Momcilovic was the top-ranked player in my transfer rankings, the best shooter in college basketball and a proven all-conference performer at the high-major level,” Borzello wrote. “There aren’t any questions about how his offensive game will translate. He has 6-foot-8 size, and he led the country in 3-point shooting percentage (48.7) and was tied for third nationally in 3s made (3.7 per game).

“Mark Pope’s best offenses as a college coach have been predicated on being effective from behind the arc at a high volume; that will fit Momcilovic.”

Welcome to your new Kentucky home, No. 22. Let’s go win some freaking ball games.