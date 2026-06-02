ATH Bryian Duncan Jr. Flips from Kentucky to West Virginia

Kentucky has been stacking up recruiting wins. The tables turned over the last 72 hours. West Virginia is flexing on its border state foe.

Bryian Duncan Jr., a three-star athlete from Georgia, committed to Kentucky in March. He kicked off his summer with an official visit to Morgantown. Shortly after leaving, he announced his commitment to West Virginia.

The move makes plenty of sense for Duncan. He’s a small tweener who could play wide receiver or running back, depending on the system. Rich Rodriguez loves to tote the rock. I’d be willing to wager that he showed Duncan some Noel Devine tape that convinced Duncan to commit to West Virginia.

Looking through the lens from Lexington, this should not be seen as a surprise or disappointment for Kentucky football fans. The 2027 recruiting class had 19 commits before hosting an official visitor. They will secure 7-9 commitments over the next six weeks, many of which will probably end up being some of the highest-ranked recruits in the class. In the transfer portal era, if you add more than 25 high school players, it shrinks the pool of transfers you can add in the offseason.

Something had to give. Duncan is the first defection of Will Stein’s first recruiting class. Don’t be surprised if there are a few more as the numbers get tight during the summer sprint through official visit season.

In case you forgot, Kentucky has two running backs in the fold, Kelsey Gerald and Mason Ball. They also have a commitment from four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis and are the frontrunners for Tyler Fryman, a Top-200 talent from Northern Kentucky.

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond have joined the team to give you the best Kentucky football recruiting coverage on the internet. Will Stein has momentum, and we have all of the intel.

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