Atlanta Braves select Nile Adcock in 20th round of 2026 MLB Draft

How about a late surprise in the 2026 MLB Draft? Right-handed pitcher Nile Adcock, who just wrapped up his senior season at Kentucky after spending his first two years at Kaskaskia Community College, came off the board in the final round on Sunday.

The Atlanta Braves took the 6-foot-2 arm from Pinckneyville, IL in the 20th round at pick No. 592 overall.

NILE!!!



Our guy @nileadcock22 gets selected in the 20th round by the @Braves! pic.twitter.com/QFLv6H6XHQ — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 12, 2026

Adcock finished his 2026 campaign with a 5-1 record and an ERA of 4.75 in 36.0 innings pitched with 34 hits allowed and 50 strikeouts. He appeared in 22 games for the Bat Cats in his debut in 2025, going 1-2 with a 7.13 ERA in 17.2 innings with 27 hits allowed and 24 strikeouts.

MLB Signing Deadline

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. The signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. Teams that fail to sign a player in the first three rounds will receive a comp pick.

The negotiating window is just over two weeks long. We will know the final destination of Kentucky players and signees soon after the draft.

Follow the MLB Draft at KSR+

The 20-round marathon has come to a close in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

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