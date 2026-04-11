Auburn capitalizes on early miscues by Cats, takes series opener

For the ninth consecutive time dating back to the 2024 season, the Auburn Tigers won the opening game of a home SEC series with a 12-5 victory over Kentucky on Friday at Plainsman Park.

The No. 10 Tigers (23-10, 7-6 SEC) jumped on the mistake-prone Wildcats early, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning despite recording only four singles.

Kentucky (24-9, 6-7 SEC) was its own worst enemy with three errors, two walks, and two wild pitches in the decisive opening frame.

The Cats’ ace, junior right-hander Jaxon Jelkin, lasted only two innings on the mound, allowing eight runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks. He suffered his first loss of the season after starting the campaign 6-0.

The way Auburn’s Andreas Alvarez (6-1) pitched, it may not have mattered. The sophomore right-hander allowed only two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five.

The Tigers banged out 15 hits, led by three apiece from Eddie Madrigal and Ethin Bingaman. The bottom three spots in the Auburn lineup — Madrigal, Bingaman, and Brandon McCraine — combined for eight hits on the night. Bingaman, a freshman utility man, drove in a team-high three runs.

It marked the most runs the Tigers have scored against UK in a game since 2011.

Kentucky finished with a respectable 11 hits, including three from junior outfielder Jayce Tharnish, but could not string enough together to get back in the game after falling behind 6-0.

Up Next

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Sophomore right-hander Nate Harris (4-2, 5.40) is scheduled to take the mound for the Cats, while the Tigers counter with sophomore left-hander Jake Marciano (3-1, 1.29).