Kentucky flips Auburn commit Tank Proctor to continue 2027 recruiting surge

Kentucky has found momentum on the recruiting trail. The coaching staff at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility is attempting to cash in on that momentum. A commitment avalanche in the 2027 high school cycle has arrived.

Many were surprised when UK was the pick for four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot after a very busy recruitment. Another surprise was delivered when the Wildcats flipped South Florida tight end Tank Proctor from Auburn after an unofficial visit to the Bluegrass State. Steve Wiltfong broke the news, and Proctor confirmed it to KSR.

🚨BREAKING🚨 TE Tank Proctor has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Kentucky, @SWiltfong_ reports😼



Read: https://t.co/KZNmT57GlE pic.twitter.com/kjvUnMDIyV — Rivals (@Rivals) April 16, 2026

Tank Proctor is the No. 681 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings. The three-star prospect is the No. 38 overall tight end. Proctor committed to Auburn on Jan. 19 after visiting Alex Golesh’s program for a junior day. Now the tight end is flipping to another SEC program following another unofficial visit.

Back in January, Will Stein and members of his coaching staff hit the South Florida area to start the relationship-building process. Odds were high that the Wildcats would mine this area for talent. That is happening now in the 2027 cycle. The Cats are on the board at tight end not long after in-state prospect Seneca Driver committed to Oklahoma.

Kentucky’s recruiting operation is on a heater.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

Proctor is Kentucky’s ninth commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, and the third within the last week. With the addition, the Cats now have the No. 21 recruiting class in America, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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