Kentucky LB target Robert Woodyard commits to Missouri

Will Stein couldn’t have jumped out to a better start addressing the defense, earning a quick commitment from Arkansas transfer Tavion Wallace for a major boost at linebacker, followed by the additions of LSU DL Ahmad Breaux, Western Carolina CB Hasaan Sykes and Gardner-Webb EDGE Antonio O’Berry. For a moment, it appeared Auburn starting LB Robert Woodyard Jr. would be joining the party in Lexington for his final year of eligibility, but that is no longer the case.

Instead, the former top-200 recruit out of Mobile (Ala.) Williamson — who originally flipped from Alabama to Auburn — is heading to Missouri, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Auburn starting transfer LB Robert Woodyard Jr. has Committed to Missouri, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 67 Tackles, 7 TFL, & 2 Sacks this season (433 Snaps)



Was named 1st Team All-SEC by PFF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

The 241-pound linebacker exploded as a redshirt junior in 2025, finishing the season with 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks while also missing just six tackles on the year. Woodyard was actually the team’s second-leading tackler against Kentucky in the Wildcats’ 10-3 win on the Plains back on November 1, finishing with five total and four solo. This time around, he’ll be facing Stein and Co. as another kind of Tiger on Nov. 21 when UK heads to CoMo in 2026.

He decided to enter the transfer portal in January and met with Stein and the Wildcats shortly after for his first visit, followed by a trip to Missouri with Baylor, Florida State and Texas also involved in the recruitment.

In the end, it was Eli Drinkwitz and his Tigers pulling off the intra-conference transfer from Auburn to Mizzou.

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Commitments

Kentucky has landed five commitments in the portal so far. KSR is tracking the full list:

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240