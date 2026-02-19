Auburn riding 5-game losing streak into Kentucky game: 'Season’s on the line'

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Kentucky is about to play a team desperate for a win. On Tuesday, it was Georgia, which left Rupp Arena with a win. On Saturday, it will be Auburn, which will host the Cats riding a five-game losing streak.

Last night, the Tigers lost to Mississippi State in Starkville, 91-85. Auburn rallied from an 18-point deficit to lead by seven with 3:56 to go; from there, the Tigers missed seven of their last eight shots, letting the Bulldogs close the game on an 18-5 run. Mississippi State star Josh Hubbard finished the game with 46 points, including a program-record 10 three-pointers. His final one with 44 seconds to go gave Mississippi State the lead for good. It was Auburn’s fifth loss in a row, a skid that also includes losses to Tennessee, Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas; it’s the Tigers’ longest losing streak in a decade.

Afterward, Steven Pearl said the loss was one of the worst he’s been a part of since joining his dad’s staff at Auburn in 2017. On one hand, rallying from an 18-point deficit is impressive; Hubbard scored 35 of his 46 points in the first half and had just two field goals in the second. Even though Auburn found a way to slow Hubbard down, they couldn’t complete the comeback, one of several examples of inconsistency in Steven Pearl’s first year as head coach. The Tigers also have a bad habit of slow starts. Mississippi State led 21-6 at the 12-minute mark.

Does any of that sound familiar? It should. Kentucky’s bad habits resurfaced in Tuesday’s loss to Georgia. While the Cats got off to a good start, they shifted into cruise control far too soon, allowing the Bulldogs to take the lead with 3:25 to go in the first half and never lose it. Odd substitution patterns, defensive lapses, and missed free throws plagued Kentucky throughout its comeback attempt, leading to the third home loss of the season, second in SEC play to an unranked opponent.

The stakes are high for both teams on Saturday. Kentucky needs to bounce back and offset the Georgia loss with a Quad 1 win, one of four such opportunities left on the schedule. The same goes for Auburn, which is just 4-10 in Quad 1 games with three remaining. ESPN’s Neil Paine has the Tigers in his “Work to do” tier in this morning’s Bubble Watch, giving them just a 64% chance of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Steven Pearl knows how big a win over Kentucky would be, issuing a challenge to his players. Despite this recent slide, Neville Arena will be rocking for the 8:30 p.m. ESPN tip.

“Your season’s on the line on Saturday. If you don’t win on Saturday, you’re probably firmly on the bubble and out of the tournament,” he said. “Put some pressure on yourself. Whatever that looks like for the next couple of days, you’ve got to limit all distractions.

“We’ve just got to go and try and win on Saturday. That’s really the main objective, and that’s really all we can do.”

Cats better be ready.