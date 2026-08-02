Auburn star transfer Keyshawn Hall hears from Kentucky

Kentucky has thrown its hat in the ring for an SEC star looking to play a fifth and final season of college basketball — unprecedented in August, but the reality of today’s constantly changing landscape.

Keyshawn Hall — who went for 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Auburn’s win over the Wildcats on the Plains back in February — is fighting for one more year of eligibility. Could he suit up for the blue and white in Lexington this time around? KSR can confirm the staff has been in contact with the 6-foot-7 forward out of Cleveland.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein also reported that St. John’s, Indiana, Kansas, Gonzaga, SMU, LSU, Providence and UCF are among the other schools to express interest.

Hall was named to the All-SEC Third Team in 2025-26 after averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest on 45/38/86 shooting splits in 36 games played and 36 starts in Steven Pearl’s first season at Auburn. The team missed the NCAA Tournament with a 22-16 (7-11) final record, but he did help lead the Tigers to an NIT Championship with a 92-86 OT win vs. Tulsa in the event finale.

He started his career at UNLV (5.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG), then bounced around to George Mason (16.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG) and Central Florida (18.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG) before finishing his four-year stretch at Auburn. Hall ultimately entered the transfer portal on April 20 in the event fifth-year players received an extra year of eligibility, and that day came Saturday, as a Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado granted members of the high school class of 2022 a preliminary injunction to play in 2026-27 on the heels of the NCAA’s 5-for-5 rule.

She later clarified that the injunction only grants athletes in the class a fifth year, but does not enjoin transfer rules, roster caps, rev-share caps or the age-based portion of the new eligibility rules that give players five years to play five upon turning 19 — no one 20 or older at the start of their five years gets the additional season.

On paper, that means Hall would fit the description of an eligible student-athlete this upcoming season. Will Kentucky make a serious push for his services? Contact has been made to start the process.

We’ll see where it all goes from here — although, knowing our luck, the rules will be changed again by Monday morning.