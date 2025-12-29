Auburn star WR Cam Coleman, a former Kentucky target, plans to enter transfer portal

The Alex Golesh era at Auburn isn’t exactly off to a roaring start.

It was already revealed earlier this month that the Tigers expect to lose wide receiver Malcolm Simmons, who caught 25 passes for 457 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, to the transfer portal. Kentucky has already been linked to Simmons as a potential landing spot once the portal window officially opens on Jan. 2.

But could another talented Auburn pass-catcher find his way to Lexington? There is a past connection linking the player to the Wildcats.

On Monday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Auburn star wide receiver Cam Coleman intends to join Simmons in the portal. Coleman immediately became the top available transfer target on On3’s Big Board following the news, and he expects to have endless suitors in his ear once the portal officially opens. The 6-foot-3 receiver out of Alabama hauled in 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 as a true sophomore for the Tigers.

When Will Stein talks about studs, Coleman is the type of player he’s referring to.

NEW: Auburn star WR Cam Coleman plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.https://t.co/U31NaOwnr0 pic.twitter.com/4O564BRfdO — On3 (@On3sports) December 29, 2025

For those who follow Kentucky football recruiting closely, you likely remember a time when the Wildcats seriously pursued Coleman during his high school days at Phenix City’s Central. He was recruited by members of the previous UK staff, including former offensive line coach Zach Yenser and former wide receivers coach Scott Woodward.

Yenser and Woodward were able to get Coleman on campus for a Junior Day visit in January 2023 before extending him an offer that April. Kentucky even cracked his top eight, which he announced in the summer of 2023, joining the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M. Coleman eventually finished high school as a top-five national recruit, originally committing to Texas A&M in July 2023 before flipping to Auburn that December. He recorded 37 catches for 598 yards and eight TDs as a true freshman in 2024.

Even with an entirely new staff at Kentucky, there is some familiarity between Coleman and the Wildcats. And now that Stein is expected to bring a high-powered offense to the program, Coleman’s interest in UK would certainly be higher now than it would have been about a month ago. He’s the type of stud you go all-in on if you’re the ‘Cats — let’s see if they do.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.