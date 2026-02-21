Auburn is the worst SEC team at defending the 3-point shot, Kentucky is the best at making them

Kentucky should have the advantage from long range during tonight’s game against Auburn.

The Tigers will host the Wildcats as the worst team in the entire Southeastern Conference at defending the three-point shot. Auburn is allowed opposing SEC teams to shoot 40 percent from deep through 13 league games. Six different opponents have hit double-digit threes against Steven Pearl‘s crew, most recently letting Mississippi State go 16-30 in a 91-85 loss. 12 of the Tigers’ SEC 13 games have seen the opposition make at least 30 percent of their shots from deep, including five where the opponent shot it at a 40 percent or better clip. They’re allowing over 24 shot attempts from deep per game, too.

Auburn is far from being considered a good defensive team this season (ranking 108th nationally, per KenPom), but defending the three has been especially challenging. Kentucky’s shooters should be licking their chops with that in mind. UK ranks first in the SEC at three-point shooting, knocking in 36.7 percent of those looks, although they take just 21.8 per game, 11th-most in SEC play.

“We recognize that Kentucky is a really good three-point shooting team,” Pearl said Friday. “They shoot good percentages, but, you know, they’re still probably better from two overall than they are from three just because they do a great job of attacking downhill against the paint.”

Kentucky has only shot 50.4 percent on two-pointers against SEC teams, which ranks 11th in the conference. But the ‘Cats have been great at getting to the line, taking 25.1 free throws per SEC game. Getting into the lane regularly has helped open up some extra space for UK’s shooters. Collin Chandler (48.5 percent), Jasper Johnson (36.7 percent), Otega Oweh (36.5 percent), and Denzel Aberdeen (35 percent) have all been shooting the ball well from deep since conference play began.

“Chandler’s a guy that you got to treat like Tyler Nickel from Vanderbilt,” Pearl added. “You can’t allow him to get anything clean off because I think he’s made 20 in his last five games. Aberdeen’s a guy that, with time and space, can really make shots and can be streaky. Oweh has the green light, and he can knock down shots, too. So they got three guards that can all really shoot it. (Trent) Noah, coming off the bench, can shoot it. So, (we) just got to recognize where shooters are and do a better job in our closeouts.”

Kentucky is coming off a 12-30 three-point performance in a loss earlier this week to Georgia. But UK is still 8-2 this season when hitting 10 or more three-pointers this season. Doing that tonight against Auburn would put the ‘Cats in a good position to sneak out a road win.