Kentucky transfer Austin Ramsey signs with Kansas State

Everyone in college football is looking for defensive tackle help. Kentucky’s new staff is working furiously to address the key positions. Purdue transfer Jamarrion Harkless will fill a big need at nose tackle. One of the players he is replacing that position has found a new college football home.

Austin Ramsey signed with Kansas State on Tuesday. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic product will be play for first-year head coach Collin Klein in the Little Apple. The nose tackle transfer will be a redshirt junior in 2026 with two years of eligibility remaining. Ramsey picked the Wildcats over Arkansas and Oklahoma.

BREAKING: Kentucky transfer DL Austin Ramsey has signed with Kansas State, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/PSWgDsq21h — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

Austin Ramsey was a three-star offensive line recruit in the 2023 high school cycle. After playing offensive line in year one, a position switch was made in year two. Ramsey was moved to nose tackle where the line of scrimmage player played 158 snaps over the last two seasons. The nose tackle played 20-plus snaps in three November games in 2025 and finished the season with five tackles and one sack.

Ramsey and Jerod Smith II (Louisville) both left the Kentucky defensive line room for other power conference programs. The Cats have replaced them with Harkless and LSU transfer Ahmad Breaux. UK is also seen as a strong contender for Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong.

The portal never stops.

The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 19 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders (Committed to San Diego State on Jan. 6)

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)

WR Troy Stellato

EDGE Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)

EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)

DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)

QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)

WR Montavin Quisenberry

RB Dante Dowdell

S Cam Dooley

RB Jamarion Wilcox

WR Quintin Simmons Jr.

DB Quay’Sheed Scott

WR Cameron Miller

