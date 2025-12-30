Kentucky defensive tackle Austin Ramsey will enter transfer portal

Player movement is off and running. Things will officially get crazy on Friday when the transfer portal opens for the only time this offseason. Kentucky’s new coaching staff will be busy filling out a roster. Meanwhile, some former UK players will be looking for a new college football home. A seventh UK player will be entering the portal.

Austin Ramsey is leaving Kentucky after three years with the program. The redshirt junior has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky DL Austin Ramsey plans to enter the transfer portal, his rep @LMcCoy1788 of Legacy NIL tells @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-4, 303-pound DL had 5 tackles and a sack in 2025.https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/57a9CTni8j — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 30, 2025

The Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic product was a three-star offensive line recruit in the 2023 high school cycle. After playing offensive line in year one, a position switch was made in year two. Ramsey was moved to nose tackle where the line of scrimmage player played 158 snaps over the last two seasons. The nose tackle played 20-plus snaps in three November games in 2025 and finished the season with five tackles and one sack.

Austin Ramsey was one of 19 high school prospects to sign with UK in the 2023 high school cycle. Only five players remain on the roster heading into year four. Ty Bryant, Tavion Gadson, Grant Godfrey, Jamarion Wilcox, and Malachi Wood are the only players remaining from that class.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, Jan. 2, but so far, we know of four players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason once it does. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.

Lock in for a pivotal Kentucky Football offseason KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most vibrant online community in the BBN for the exciting start of the Will Stein Era.