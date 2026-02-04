No Surprises in Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Availability Report

The best availability reports are the ones that don’t come with surprises. Even though you still see multiple Kentucky basketball players on this list, at least Big Blue Nation is not walking into another surprising injury inferno.

As expected, Jayden Quaintance is still listed as out as he deals with swelling in his knee. Pope said last week that Quaintance is in “full shutdown mode” as they figure out the center’s next steps as he recovers from offseason ACL surgery. Kam Williams underwent surgery for a broken foot, but unlike Jaland Lowe‘s surgery, it may not sideline the Kentucky forward for the entire season.

Steven Peake described Mark Pope’s players’ pension for injury as a “statistical impossibility.” Fortunately, it’s not getting any more impossible ahead of this midweek matchup with Oklahoma. The Sooners have a clean sheet of health and will be good to go on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 9:00 p.m. ET

: 9:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 385

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Lock in for the 2025 Kentucky Basketball season with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during Mark Pope’s second season.

More Kentucky Basketball Talk on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.