Availability Report: Kentucky will have a full roster vs. Alabama

We have our first SEC Availability Report of the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

For those unfamiliar with how these reports work, both schools will share an availability report the night before tipoff to provide transparency on player status. Players must be listed as out (0% chance to play), doubtful (25% chance to play), questionable (50% chance to play), or probable (75% chance to play).

After dealing with injuries since the offseason, Kentucky is finally turning the corner in terms of player health. According to the first report released Friday night, the Wildcats expect to have a FULLY HEALTHY roster going into Saturday’s SEC-opener against No. 14 Alabama in Tuscaloosa (Noon ET | ESPN).

Kentucky did not have a single player listed on the report, meaning Mark Pope will be able to roll out a fully healthy team for just the second time this season.

Alabama, meanwhile, has several names on the list. Collins Onyejiaka, a 6-foot-11 freshman who has only played in two games this season, was listed as out. Rotational players Davion Hannah (3.3 PPG) and Taylor Bol Bowen (9.3 PPG) were both listed as questionable, while Labaron Philon, Latrell Wrightsell, and London Jemison were listed as probable. Philon is Alabama’s leading scorer at 21.9 points per game.

