Availability Report: Multiple key frontcourt pieces could be unavailable for SEC showdown at Rupp Arena

Friday nights in the winter mean updated availability reports during SEC basketball season. Kentucky will be short-handed this weekend once again.

Starting point guard Jaland Lowe is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Starting center Jayden Quaintance will miss a ninth consecutive game as he rests his knee. Starting wing Kam Williams remains sideline with a broken foot. Tennessee will also be dealing with some injuries.

[SEC Availability Report]

Felix Okpara has started 20 games for Tennessee but has missed the last two outings as he deals with a calf injury. The big man is currently questionable. Okpara is posting 6.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game this season. Louisiana Tech transfer Amaree Abram could also be out. The guard has started three games for the Vols this season.

Both teams are dealing with limited rosters heading into the huge rivalry game this weekend.

Kentucky vs. No. 25 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)

: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 374

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. THis is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.

Lock in for the 2025 Kentucky Basketball season with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during Mark Pope’s second season.