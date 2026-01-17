Availability Report: Kentucky will officially be without Jayden Quaintance against Tennessee

Friday nights in the winter mean updated availability reports during SEC basketball season. Kentucky will be short-handed this weekend once again.

Starting point guard Jaland Lowe is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Starting center Jayden Quaintance will miss a third consecutive game as he deals with knee swelling.

[SEC Availability Report]

This news was reported earlier on Friday by Jeff Goodman and KSR’s Jack Pilgrim. After rehabbing from ACL surgery last March, Quaintance made his debut against St. John’s in the CBS Sports Classic, posting 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Unfortunately, his return lasted only four games.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope could run back the same starting lineup as Wednesday that had Andrija Jelavic and Malachi Moreno on the floor with Denzel Aberdeen at point guard along with Otega Oweh and Kam Williams on the wing.

Tennessee will be without starting big Cade Phillips. The 6-foot-9 junior will miss his eighth consecutive game on Saturday after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Both teams will have short-handed rosters for this significant SEC contest.

Kentucky at #24 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 380

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

