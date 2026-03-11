Availability Report: There's a Chance Kam Williams Returns vs. LSU

We are less than 18 hours away from the first game of the 2026 SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Now we have a better idea of who will be ready to roll when Kentucky (-7.5 on BetMGM) takes on the LSU Tigers.

Kam Williams returned to practice ahead of the SEC Tournament. The Kentucky forward suffered a broken foot on Jan. 21 against Texas. On Monday’s radio show, Mark Pope said, “He seems like he’s getting close.”

Close enough to play in Nashville? Williams was listed as probable on the SEC Availability Report. That designation means Kentucky believes there’s a 75% chance he’ll play against LSU.

There’s one more twist: he’s not alone. Brandon Garrison is also listed as probable for Kentucky. It’s unclear what the center is dealing with ahead of the SEC Tournament. Jayden Quaintance and Jaland Lowe remain out.

For the Tigers, 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Robert Miller III has been ruled out and will miss tomorrow’s game. Miller has averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on 64.9 percent shooting during SEC play. In LSU’s triple-overtime loss to Texas A&M over the weekend, he had 12 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in 30 minutes.

LSU will also be down guard Dedan Thomas Jr. and forward Jalen Reed, who have both been sidelined for the season with injuries.

Kentucky vs. LSU: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin)

: SEC Network (Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 106 or 190

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

