Avoiding slow start is (obvious) key to potential win at Tennessee: 'That's our number one problem.'

Kentucky has trailed by 16 points at halftime of both SEC road games at Alabama and LSU to begin league play. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 20 points at Louisville (18, 4:38 1H), 24 vs. Michigan State (17 at halftime), 37 vs. Gonzaga (25, :31 1H), nine vs. Indiana, 10 vs. St. John’s, 21 at Alabama, seven vs. Missouri and 18 at LSU (19:22 2H).

The comebacks are fun, as we experienced against the Hoosiers, Johnnies and Tigers, but more often than not, playing with fire gets you torched. UK’s trip to Baton Rouge was the most extreme example of the highs and lows with this group, scoring one field goal in the first 11 minutes and 22 first-half points on 27/17/50 shooting splits compared to 53 points on 65/73/79 splits in the second half.

When asked about the team’s slow starts and why things magically click after intermission at the team’s best or just never at all at its worst, Andrija Jelavic — who happened to score Kentucky’s first two buckets at LSU — struggled to come up with an obvious answer.

“I don’t even know,” he said Friday. “Even Coach Pope, he’s adjusting the lineup so we can not have a slow start — but I don’t really have an answer to that, I’m not going to lie. We were in and — I don’t know, maybe? I don’t really have an answer to that.”

The frustrating part is that the Wildcats never truly thought they were going to lose that game, Jelavic said. Even when things were going south, there was zero worry that it would actually slip away to the point of no return.

“Even when we were down like 18 or whatever — however many, I don’t know — at least in my mind, we were never losing that game in any manner,” he added. “… I even think the conversation at halftime was not like — there was no nervousness, there was no anger. They were just like, ‘What are we doing wrong and what can we upgrade to win this game?’ … I knew we were going to cut the lead and we were going to lead at one point, so yeah, I think even the guys — I can see it in their eyes, they never really thought we were going to lose that game. … We showed a lot of character in the second half.”

But everyone in that locker room knows their way is unsustainable. As respectfully as possible, it may work against a winless LSU team whose coach is very much on the hot seat, but the top-tier SEC teams — as we saw in Tuscaloosa — will happily make these Wildcats pay.

That’s why fixing the slow starts is the top priority for this team with 14 regular season games to go, 11 of those matchups against opponents ranked higher than the Tigers in the NET. Why not get up by double figures instead of down?

“I have to — I don’t know (why), but we need to fix that, definitely,” Jelavic said. “That’s our, like, number one problem that we’re always trailing by 10 at halftime and then we are turning around the game. That shows character and it’s inspirational, but against real opponents, you need 40 minutes of good games to win. That’s what we need to do.”

For Otega Oweh, he didn’t even have to be asked about the slow starts to address it — that was the very first thing on his mind when asked about using that late LSU momentum and having it translate into something useful going into his fourth battle against Tennessee as a Wildcat.

“We’ve got to start from the jump,” he said. “We’ve got these slow starts, and I think it starts with me and D.A. (Denzel Aberdeen), us being the older guys in the starting lineup. I think we’ve just got to get off on a way better start offensively, we’ve got to start sharper. The intensity has to be how it is when we played in the second half (at LSU). We’ve just got to adjust it, really, that’s all it is.”

Why will things be different this time around than, say, at Alabama in the team’s first ranked road matchup in the SEC? Again, Kentucky is finally ready to be the hammer from the opening tip, not the nail.

“We’re going to start with that intensity from the jump,” Oweh added. “I feel like we know now we have something to build on. We got our first road win, so we know what it takes. We can’t get down early. I feel like we just have to translate that same intensity we had in the second half to tomorrow.”

Jelavic shares similar optimism ahead of the team’s trip to Knoxville. It wasn’t pretty in Baton Rouge, but these Wildcats did what it took to overcome serious adversity — self-inflicted or not — and pull off a comeback victory.

That put them in the right headspace going into their next massive road test in league play.

“We feel really confident that we’re going to give a good fight. The team is in the right place, we feel really confident,” he said. “We’re not underestimating them, but we believe in ourselves. We believe in our players. We feel we’re going to win no matter what. … We’re going to forget about that game (LSU) because we know this is our greatest game, our next game, and we’re just turning ourselves up.”

Well, let Jelavic rephrase. They’re going to move past that game and everything that went wrong, then right. It’s still very much a learning lesson on what to avoid in Knoxville — because storming back from down 18 points is much easier said than done against the nation’s No. 11 overall defense, one ranked No. 14 in defensive field goal percentage (38.7 percent) and No. 25 in defensive 3-point percentage (29.2 percent).

You shouldn’t expect to go 8-11 from deep inside Thompson-Boling Arena the way you were able to in the final 20 minutes at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Those first 20 could decide the game in a sea of orange on Saturday.

“In the first half, I was like, ‘These guys are so not better than us and we can do so much better,'” Jelavic said. “We just — I don’t know, we had a poor performance and that cannot happen against Tennessee. I’m not underestimating LSU, but Tennessee is a much more dangerous opponent than them and we need to be in it from the first minute. We know that.”