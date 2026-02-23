BAHAMAS BOUND! Kentucky Volleyball will participate in Paradise Invitational this fall

Coming off a national championship appearance, Kentucky Volleyball is being rewarded with a trip to paradise. Craig Skinner and the Wildcats are going to the Bahamas!

The inaugural Paradise Invitational is scheduled for September 11-13 at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas — a first-of-its-kind showcase featuring four standout volleyball programs with one from each Power 4 conference. UK has been invited to represent the SEC, joined by Purdue (Big Ten), SMU (ACC) and Houston (Big 12).

Tickets will go on sale March 16th at ParadiseInvitational.com, allowing fans to attend the event that blends high-level competition, premium hospitality and exclusive access. The showcase is set to become a must-attend fixture on the collegiate volleyball calendar as a new annual destination event.

“The Paradise Invitational is about elevating the entire experience,” said Glenn Smith, CEO of GS Global Sports. “This isn’t just matches on a court — it’s access, atmosphere, and world-class volleyball coming together in a way that hasn’t been done before in a beautiful setting. We want players, coaches and fans to be able to experience and enjoy playing elite-level competition while also providing an opportunity to experience beautiful scenery and culture.”

Kentucky is the 2025 national runner-up, a team that won 27 straight matches and claimed a ninth straight SEC title while also winning the SEC Tournament championship, going undefeated in league play between the regular season and postseason.

“The Paradise Invitational offers us a chance to compete in the non-conference portion of our schedule against some of the best teams in the country in a unique location that can help grow the game while growing our team, as well,” Craig Skinner said in a statement. “It gives us the chance to showcase our athleticism and talent on an international scale while having an experience of a lifetime at a world-class resort in a new city for most of our team.”

Purdue made a run to the Elite Eight in 2025 while SMU was a Sweet 16 finisher. Houston comes in as a three-time conference champion with 21 total NCAA Tournament bids.

Beyond the competition, fans will experience a full weekend of programming, including interactive events and opportunities to engage with teams and players. VIP Packages and general tickets are available March 16th.

The matchups, match schedule, match times and television assignments will be announced by GS Global Sports and ESPN later this spring.

Until then, start shopping for bathing suits and beach gear as UKVB gets ready to head to paradise.