Ballard's Mason Grivna considered one of the top high school players in 2029 class

The Bluegrass State continues to develop Division I-level college basketball players.

A name to monitor moving forward is class of 2029 center Mason Grivna, who recently wrapped up his freshman season at Ballard High School in Louisville. Listed at 6-foot-11, Grivna is already receiving national recognition. On Wednesday morning, ESPN tabbed him as the 17th-best overall prospect in the 2029 cycle. He is the last player on the list to receive five-star status.

Grivna, who is only 15 years old, has picked up offers from the likes of Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Villanova, Georgia Tech, and Florida State. Kentucky has expressed interest in recruiting Grivna, but no public offer has been announced yet. Expect him to earn a similar ranking once Rivals and 247 Sports put out their 2029 rankings.

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2029 6’11 Mason Grivna is quickly proving why he is becoming one of the most talked-about young prospects in the country.



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College programs are already taking notice, and this is only… pic.twitter.com/X99fxkVU3i — Patrick O'Brien (@POBScout) May 26, 2026

As a freshman for Ballard in the 2025-26 season, Grivna appeared in 30 games, leading the Bruins in scoring with 16.7 points per outing. He also pulled in a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 69 percent from the field and 45 percent (18-40) on three-pointers. Ballard finished with a 23-7 record, losing to state runner-up St. Xavier in the 7th Region Championship.

The son of two former University of Louisville athletes, Grivna is currently playing his AAU ball for Wildcat Select 15U on the adidas 3SSB circuit. His 6-foot-6 sister, Ella, is also a star athlete and will begin her freshman season with the South Carolina volleyball program later this year.

Through eight games this spring, Grivna has averaged 20.1 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks per contest, including a pair of 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles. He also particpated in the 2026 Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in Indianapolis last month, one of only seven players from the 2029 class to attend out of 65 total players. Grivna was also at the Adidas Next Generations Euroleague tournament in Athens, Greece, last week.

We’ve already talked plenty about North Oldham’s 2030 young star, Pierre Rondo, but Grivna is quickly making a name for himself across the state, as well.