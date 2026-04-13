Bases Loaded: Kentucky looks for answers after fourth consecutive SEC series loss

Kentucky had a chance to win a series in a rubber match for a fourth consecutive weekend. The Wildcats came up short once again. This keeps happening.

UK (25-10, 7-8) started the week with a solid home win over Louisville before getting crushed against Auburn on Friday. The Bat Cats bounced-back with a solid Saturday win on the Plains that included early home runs and strong pitching. Then a run-rule shutout occurred on Sunday afternoon. That again produced another 2-2 week with a fourth consecutive SEC series loss. UK is avoiding sweeps but is failing to win series.

Now the program will get a chance to reset. There is no midweek game on the schedule. The Bat Cats will have some time off before a huge home series against Vanderbilt arrives this weekend. This team needs to get healthy. They also need to start stacking some wins again.

KSR’s Bases Loaded returns to set the table for another baseball week.

Recap: Kentucky 4, Louisville 2

Recap: No. 10 Auburn 12, Kentucky 5

Recap: Kentucky 5, No. 10 Auburn 4

Recap: No. 10 Auburn 11, Kentucky 0

Kentucky could use Hudson Brown back in the lineup

Kentucky starting first baseman Hudson Brown is having a very strong season. The left-handed swinger is slashing .358/.493/.509 with 10 doubles, two home runs, and 28 RBI. Brown leads the team in walks (22) and has been a constant all season. UK is at their best in the middle of the lineup. That didn’t happen this week.

The redshirt sophomore missed all four games this week with an illness. Brown did not travel with the team to Auburn. His loss was felt. UK scored just 14 total runs over four games this week and had to make some drastic lineup changes. The Bat Cats need Brown back on the card sooner rather than later.

UK may have found something with Tyler Bell batting leadoff and Ethan Hindle look much more comfortable at the bottom of the card. The former had five hits with a home run over the last two games. The latter recorded was 5-14 this week with three extra-base knocks. Those were positive developments. The rest were not.

Strikeouts piled up this weekend, and Kentucky struggled to execute with runners on base. The offense remains up and down. This group is struggling with situational hitting and that is an area that UK really cannot afford to struggle in. Getting one of the best bat-to-ball skill sets on the roster back in the lineup will make a difference.

Kentucky is also waiting for catcher Owen Jenkins to return. Reserve catcher Alex Duffey is now officially out for the season. The injury bug had some unfortunate timing but it wasn’t all bad. North Florida transfer Bryson Treichel returned and made his first appearance of the season on the mound against Auburn. Kentucky could use some more good news by getting Brown back in the lineup.

Kentucky missed him at Plainsman Park.

Could a starting rotation change arrive?

Kentucky has used the same weekend rotation all season. Jaxon Jelkin has exceeded expectations and Nate Harris has bounced back quickly after a couple of rough starts. However, the top returning pitcher on the staff is really struggling.

Ben Cleaver has made nine starts this season. The left-handed pitcher is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. Cleaver has pitched just 28.1 innings across those nine appearances. Cleaver has only seen the fifth inning once this season. He exited a game before the end of the third inning for the third time this season against Auburn. Kentucky’s preseason All-SEC selection has struggled to find it this season. Could that lead to a change?

Cleaver has had multiple starts where he has worked two clean innings before getting into trouble. Could that mean a move to the bullpen? Kentucky switched things up recently in the midweek with Connor Mattison making two starts. The Grand Canyon transfer went three innings in starts versus Miami (Ohio) and Louisville. He gave up three runs over those six frames. Mattison has had some rough outings in his last two relief appearances against Ole Miss and Auburn, but has had some strong performances this season. Could a weekend flip arrive where Mattison starts, goes 3-4 innings, and then is replaced by Cleaver for two innings to get the game to the backend of the bullpen?

Or could UK look somewhere else? WKU transfer Jack Bennett recorded his fifth save this season against Louisville on Tuesday but has started 28 games in his career. Bennett posted a 3.13 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP across 63.1 innings for an NCAA Tournament team last season. In recent weeks, Nile Adcock has emerged as a top arm out of Kentucky’s bullpen who can go multiple innings. Adcock helped close wins down against Miami (Ohio) and Auburn by giving UK some much-needed stability when things got sideways. Adcock has recorded a pair of saves and has emerged as a top option in the bullpen. The former junior college transfer could replace Bennett as the team’s primary closer.

Kentucky has some options right now. Part of the rubber match issues in SEC play has been pitching. There have been bad moments from the bullpen, but UK just isn’t getting quality starts to allow them to close series. A change feels likely at this point.

Will that change arrive this weekend?

Player Spotlight: Nile Adcock

Nile Adcock started his collegiate baseball journey in junior college at Kaskaskia Community College. The right-handed pitcher spent two seasons in JUCO and made 26 starts. Adcock posted a 2.91 ERA on 74.1 innings as a sophomore before transferring. The Illinois native ultimately picked Kentucky after ranking No. 14 nationally in WHIP (1.05) in 2024.

The SEC transition was a tricky one for Adcock. Kentucky asked him to be a reliever and he did not find much success in his first season in Lexington. The pitcher finished the 2025 campaign with a 7.13 ERA over 17.2 innings. After a very strong performance in the Ohio Valley League over the summer, Adcock has seemingly built off that learning experience.

The veteran just had the best week of his playing career.

ADVANTAGE, ADCOCK!!@nileadcock22 with the big time punchie!



M8 | UK 4, UL 1 pic.twitter.com/Y31IzTbHwK — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 8, 2026

The right-hander with a heavy slider diet threw a scoreless inning in a tight eighth inning jam against Louisville where he punched out the side before giving Kentucky 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball against Auburn. UK doesn’t win either of these two games without Adcock. The senior has become this team’s fireman and he is who the Wildcats go to when they need to get out of a tough spot.

After giving up three runs over his first three appearances, Adcock has allowed just one run over his last 18.1 innings. The veteran has 15 appearances this season with a 3-1 record, two saves, 2.61 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 20.2 innings, 27 strikeouts, and zero home runs allowed.

Adcock has become a huge part of this bullpen who can go multiple innings if needed. The strikeout numbers (30.6% K rate) are outstanding. Adcock is also doing a solid job of not giving up cheap baserunners (13.6% free pass rate). Kentucky is sputtering right now but things likely look a lot worse without Adcock. This relief pitcher is impacting winning for this baseball team.

Expect the Cats to use Adcock in many more high-leverage spots the rest of the season.

Current SEC standings

Place Team Overall Record (Conference Record) 1 Georgia 29-8 (11-4) T-2 Texas A&M 27-7 (9-5) T-2 Texas 27-7 (9-5) 4 Florida 27-10 (9-6) T-5 Arkansas 24-13 (8-7) T-5 Alabama 26-11 (8-7) T-5 Ole Miss 26-11 (8-7) T-5 Auburn 24-11 (8-7) T-9 Oklahoma 24-11 (7-8) T-9 Tennessee 24-12 (7-8) T-9 Mississippi State 26-10 (7-8) T-9 Kentucky 25-10 (7-8) T-9 Vanderbilt 21-16 (7-8) 14 LSU 22-15 (6-9) 15 South Carolina 18-19 (5-10) 16 Missouri 20-17 (3-12)

Kentucky is just two games behind Florida for the No. 4 spot. The Cats still have a three-game series to play against the Gators. The SEC recently moved to a single-elimination format for the conference tournament in Hoover with the top four seeds receiving a double-bye. UK is in contention for that but needs to stack some wins.

The Bat Cats play Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Tennessee over the next three weekends. Two of those series are at home. Each comes against a team with a current losing record in conference play. UK is set to enter a very winnable stretch. Can they take advantage?

We’ve seen the Cats go on a slide recently with a bunch of series losses, but they remain very much in the mix at the halfway point with three home series remaining.

On Deck: Vanderbilt

Another Kentucky baseball week has arrived. The Bat Cats have a mini-bye with no midweek game. A huge home series is right around the corner. Vanderbilt and UK both need wins. These two programs will play three very important games at Kentucky Proud Park.

Date Opponent Venue Time April 17 (Friday) Vanderbilt Kentucky Proud Park 6:30 p.m. ET April 18 (Saturday) Vanderbilt Kentucky Proud Park 2 p.m. ET April 19 (Sunday) Vanderbilt Kentucky Proud Park 1 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt (21-16, 7-8) is part of a five-way tie with Kentucky. Tim Corbin’s club won the SEC Tournament last season, but is just 1-5 in SEC road games this season along with mid-week losses to Central Arkansas and Indiana. The Commodores are right on the NCAA Tournament bubble. This will be a big one.

UK needs an SEC series win. The Bat Cats will rest up and try to get one this weekend.