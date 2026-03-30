Bases Loaded: Kentucky will look to bounce-back in this week's homestand

Kentucky had a great opportunity this weekend against LSU after another Jaxon Jelkin gem. The Bat Cats had two chances to secure a series win on both Saturday and Sunday. Yet, when the ninth inning arrived in both games, UK was not in winning position. The Wildcats lost both games by seven runs. Now Nick Mingione’s team has dropped consecutive SEC road series.

Kentucky (21-6, 5-4) still has its head above water in league play with a very winnable series coming up at Kentucky Proud Park, but this baseball ruined great Game 3 chances against Ole Miss and LSU to win a series. Some common themes have emerged: lack of power, short starts, and bullpen collapses. This team has some problems to fix.

KSR’s Bases Loaded returns to recap the latest week in Kentucky baseball. The Wildcats struggled to find some power, but did score some runs but leaves another week with a 2-2 record before a four-game homestand arrives to begin April.

Recap: Kentucky 14, Murray State 4

Recap: Kentucky 7, LSU 4

Recap: LSU 7, Kentucky 0

Recap: LSU 17, Kentucky 10

Short starts doom Kentucky in another weekend series

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione decided to make another pitching rotation change this weekend. After using Ben Cleaver to start the series against Ole Miss, UK asked the lefty to move to Sunday. That meant moving Nate Harris to Saturday. This move just produced the same results.

Jaxon Jelkin (6-0, 2.81 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 41.2 IP, 44 K, 11 BB/HBP) continued his impressive season with an eight-inning, two earned runs gem on Friday night. Jelkin carried UK to the winner’s circle as the team remains undefeated when the righty is on the mound. For the second weekend in a row, only one reliever was needed behind Jelkin. His start gave UK the important game one win and kept the bullpen fresh. This was another series teed to up to win.

Kentucky came up short again. The short starts are not helping.

Nate Harris (3-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 30 IP, 30 K, 23 BB/HBP) did not make it to the fifth inning for a second consecutive SEC start. After avoiding home runs all season, Harris allowed another big fly against LSU. Control (five walks) was a major issue. However, that was a very long outing compared to what happened on Sunday.

Ben Cleaver (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 21 IP, 26 K, 22 BB/HBP) has yet to see the fifth inning across seven starts this season. The lefty was pulled before the end of the third inning for the second time in three SEC starts. Cleaver handed out for free passes as his BB/HBP rate (20.9%) is at a very uncomfortable level right now. After a very strong sophomore season where Cleaver led Kentucky in innings (83), WHIP (1.01), and strikeouts (92). The preseason All-SEC selection is not coming close to those numbers this season and that is a concern.

Control has been a problem for Kentucky’s pitching staff whenever Jelkin is not on the mound. The Cats are handing out too many free passes and that is leading to some ugly moments on the weekend. Will the coaching staff continue any changes? We’ve seen multiple shakeups over the last two weeks. If these problems continue, a change to the weekend rotation probably has to be made.

Another rough rubber match for Kentucky’s bullpen

Against Ole Miss, Kentucky turned to the bullpen in the fourth inning and ultimately held an 8-5 lead in the sixth inning. UK asked the bullpen to close the game down. Over five innings, the Cats used five relief pitchers and allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits and six free passes. Something similar happened against LSU on Sunday.

UK turned to the bullpen in the third inning. The Cats ultimately held a 10-7 lead in the sixth inning. The bullpen failed to hold that lead. Over 5.1 innings, the Cats used nine relief pitchers and allowed 12 runs (six earned) on 13 hits with seven free passes. Kentucky’s mistakes were repeated in consecutive series.

This didn’t exactly occur against a tired bullpen. The Cats saved arms throughout the weekend and had their best arms ready to go. Connor Mattison (2-0, 3.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 IP, 16 K, 9 BB/HBP) gave up three runs and didn’t get an out when UK held a lead in the seventh inning against Ole Miss. Jack Bennett (1-1, 4.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 16 K, 6 BB/HBP) gave up 6 runs across one inning when UK held a four-run lead in the sixth inning against LSU.

Kentucky needs more consistency from their bullpen. In consecutive weekend series, their top arms had two season-worst performances in huge high-leverage situations. That cannot continue moving forward. Expect Mattison and Bennett to each get put into another high-leverage situation sooner rather than later.

The Cats are getting the game’s to their best arms but have come up short in the late innings in each of the last two weekends.

A full week without a home run

Kentucky scored 31 total runs across four games last week. The Wildcats twice reached double-digit runs and got to seven runs in the only win against LSU. There were some good moments for the offense but there was something missing.

The Bat Cats played 36 innings without hitting a home run.

Ethan Hindle (2 doubles), Luke Lawrence (2 doubles), Hudson Brown (double), and Jayce Tharnish (triple) all found extra bases this week but the team’s slug was down. That matters in an SEC series where LSU logged 13 extra-base hits and UK recorded just four. The lack of pop has been exposed the last two road trips.

This is not a slugging-driven lineup but there are times and situations where more pop is needed. That can often show up in the later innings. Tyler Bell hit one out of the park against Ole Miss to give UK a bounce-back run during the bullpen collapse. UK got none of that against LSU as their 10-6 lead eventually turned into a 17-10 deficit.

Kentucky’s offense worked counts and got some timely hits all week outside of Friday’s shutout loss. However, those shutout losses are becoming common. Consecutive weekends this offense has put up a zero on the scoreboard. The lack of pop is a major reason why.

This will very likely remain a peaks and valleys offense until Kentucky gets some more consistent slugging.

Tyler Bell returns to shortstop

Kentucky preseason All-American Tyler Bell was injured in the field on opening day. The Wildcats had to wait nearly two months to get him back in the lineup. Once the sophomore returned, Bell was the team’s starting designated hitter for a pair of weekend series before the move back to the field arrived.

Bell appeared at shortstop on Friday’s lineup card and stayed there throughout the weekend for Kentucky. That moved Luke Lawrence over to third base as Ethan Hindle stayed at second base. The move gave UK some more lineup flexibility with Tagger Tyson and Braxton Van Cleave earning designated hitter starts. Expect Kentucky to continue to tinker with that spot in attempt to find the best lineup possible.

Kentucky had a disappointing weekend at Alex Box Stadium but getting Bell back in on defense was a positive development.

Player Spotlight: Luke Lawrence

The loss of Tyler Bell put some more pressure on the rest of Kentucky’s lineup. One of the players expected to fill a bigger role would be returnee Luke Lawrence. Even when Bell returned to the field, Kentucky asked for more from Lawrence. After spending last season at second base, Lawerence was Kentucky’s starting shortstop until the LSU series. Then UK moved the veteran to third base after Ethan Hindle has taken over second. The former Illinois State transfer has remained steady.

The left-handed swinging infielder started all 57 games for Kentucky in 2025 and slashed .306/.397/.425 with 16 extra-base hits, 36 RBI, and 12 stolen bases across 268 plate appearances. Lawrence led the team in hits (67) and was second in runs (50). Another highly productive season is happening in 2026.

Lawrence is slashing .353/.468/.480 with nine extra-base hits, 19 RBI, and 10 stolen bases across 127 plate appearances. The utility infielder has a low strikeout rate (13.4%) and has been a reliable bat in the No. 2 hole behind Jayce Tharnish.

The veteran has played multiple positions, is producing at the plate, and has been one of the most reliable players on this roster in 2026.

Current SEC standings

Place Team Overall Record (Conference Record) T-1 Georgia 23-4 (7-2) T-1 Mississippi State 24-4 (7-2) T-1 Texas 23-4 (7-2) T-4 Alabama 22-7 (6-3) T-4 Florida 23-6 (6-3) T-6 Kentucky 21-6 (5-4) T-6 Texas A&M 22-5 (5-4) T-6 Vanderbilt 17-12 (5-4) T-9 Arkansas 19-10 (4-5) T-9 Auburn 20-7 (4-5) T-9 LSU 19-10 (4-5) T-9 Oklahoma 19-8 (4-5) T-13 Ole Miss 19-10 (3-6) T-13 Tennessee 18-10 (3-6) T-15 Missouri 17-12 (1-8) T-15 South Carolina 13-16 (1-8)

Kentucky has dropped consecutive series but remains just two games out of first-place with seven series left to play in the SEC. The Wildcats still have series remaining with three of the teams in the current bottom four. UK’s home sweep over Alabama is aging well after the Crimson Tide swept both Florida and Auburn at home. UK avoids Georgia, Mississippi State, and Texas in league play this season.

On Deck: Miami (Ohio) and Missouri

Another Kentucky baseball week has arrived. Four games are on the slate. The Cats will be at home all week.

Date Opponent Venue Time March 31 (Tuesday) Miami (Ohio) Kentucky Proud Park 6:30 p.m. ET April 3 (Friday) Missouri Kentucky Proud Park 6:30 p.m. ET April 4 (Saturday) Missouri Kentucky Proud Park 2 p.m. ET April 5 (Sunday) Missouri Kentucky Proud Park 1 p.m. ET

Miami (17-9, 7-5) is having a solid season but will be playing their first game against a power conference foe on Tuesday. Missouri (17-12, 1-8) is once again struggling in SEC play and had some mid-major losses in non-conference play.

Kentucky should have a more than decent shot at a 4-0 week.