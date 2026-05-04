Bases Loaded: Kentucky boosts NCAA Tournament resume

Kentucky returned home this weekend for a three-game homestand. The Bat Cats were riding a long SEC series losing streak and needed to flip the script after a 9-13 run over the last 22 games. Nick Mingione‘s squad did just that.

Kentucky got a pair of superb starting pitching performances, scored 30 runs over three games, and took the series from No. 24 Tennessee. UK likely went from the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble to the right side this weekend, but the challenge is not done yet. There are two more SEC series to play. This baseball team will need some more wins. One of the toughest challenges of the season is up next.

The late season push to secure a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid rolls on this week. Kentucky is in a better position but still has some work to be done after taking a swing series at home against the Vols. KSR’s Bases Loaded is back to set the table for another baseball week.

Recap: Kentucky 9, Tennessee 2

Recap: Kentucky 12, Tennessee 2

Recap: Tennessee, 10, Kentucky 9

Kentucky’s starting pitching makes statement

The series got away from Kentucky when Connor Mattison was pulled before the end of the fourth inning in his third consecutive SEC start. The Grand Canyon transfer had some struggles in the weekend finale but that was the only blemish for the rotation in this big series win. UK is simply a different team if they get what was produced this weekend.

The coaching staff shook up the rotation again and asked Ben Cleaver to start after he sat out the last two SEC series. He responded with his best performance of the year by a country mile. Cleaver threw seven shutout innings, allowed just four hits, posted four strikeouts, and handed out just two free passes in the win where he faced Tennessee ace Tegan Kuhns. The performance everyone had been waiting on finally showed up in May. Cleaver has struggled with control and had not lasted longer than 4.2 innings in a game yet this season. That changed in a big way against the Vols. The preseason All-SEC selection could change things if he can produce some more starts like this down the stretch.

Jaxon Jelkin then took the baseball on Saturday and produced one of his best performances of the season. The former Houston and Nebraska pitcher went eight innings for the third time this season and allowed just two earned runs with 11 strikeouts and zero free passes. Jelkin was dominant in a complete game that was called due to run-rule in the eighth frame. His strong year continues as this staff’s ace.

Mattison has given Kentucky a chance to win games but the ceiling is higher with Cleaver. Nate Harris has missed three consecutive starts with a shoulder injury but could return soon. That would get Kentucky back to its normal rotation and could return Mattison to the bullpen. Cleaver will need to prove that Friday’s performance was not a one off but UK leaves this weekend with some new optimism with the starting rotation.

Getting this version of Ben Cleaver changes the outlook for this Kentucky baseball team.

The offense is humming

Kentucky scored 30 runs over three games this weekend and belted numerous home runs. Tyler Bell (x2), Ethan Hindle, Braxton Van Cleave (x2), Hudson Brown, and Caeden Cloud all left the ballpark to give the Bat Cats seven home runs over three games. This was an offensive explosion but it wasn’t a huge surprise.

Why is that? The offense is quietly stacking some strong performances.

The Bat Cats were shutout in the series finale against Auburn and struggled to find consistency against Missouri. Since that series, we have seen some lineup changes. Van Cleave was made an every day starter and Cloud has recently been reinserted into the lineup. That has led to 80 runs over the last 10 games. Kentucky has found something in the batter’s box.

There has been some lineup shuffling with Bell settling in at the No. 2 spot and Luke Lawrence now hitting third. The return of Brown this weekend against Tennessee gave the Bat Cats some more bite at the bottom of the lineup. Van Cleave (will get to him later) has also become a force for the Bat Cats.

This team still has some concerns and flaws. Despite entering Sunday rested, the bullpen was exposed again and could not do enough to take advantage of a hot offense. That run production has been needed and is giving this team a chance to win games.

Kentucky has found something on offense and currently has a lineup that it can ride down the stretch. Roles have been established. The offense has taken off.

Player Spotlight: Braxton Van Cleave

True freshman slugger Braxton Van Cleave was riding quite the cold streak heading into the Vanderbilt series. Yet, Kentucky kept giving the young players chances as the Wildcats looked for more offense from the left side with Hudson Brown out of the lineup. Van Cleave’s slump officially ended with a walk-off grand slam over Vanderbilt two weeks ago. He has remained in the lineup since.

Van Cleave is now one of the top bats in this lineup.

OFF THE VIDEOBOARD!



BVC goes 429 feet for a two-run shot to follow @BellTyler28 solo HR.



10-9, 1 out pic.twitter.com/kqHGuZFTD5 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 3, 2026

The freshman finished the Tennessee series batting 7-14 with one double, two home runs, and six RBI. Van Cleave is now riding a 10-game hitting streak since become a full-time starter in the Vanderbilt series. The Lone State State native is hitting 15-40 (.375) during this stretch with three doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBI. Van Cleave just had his best series of the season against Tennessee and has produced some clutch moments in the late innings against Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Kentucky has found something in this true freshman. Braxton Van Cleave has legitimate star potential and continues to be a factor in the middle of UK’s lineup.

Current SEC standings

This is how the SEC Tournament would be seeded if it started today.

Place Team Overall Record (Conference Record) 1 Georgia 38-11 (18-6) 2 Texas A&M 35-10 (15-8) 3 Texas 35-10 (15-8) 4 Auburn 32-14 (14-10) 5 Mississippi State 36-12 (14-10) 6 Alabama 32-16 (13-11) 7 Florida 31-17 (13-11) 8 Arkansas 32-17 (13-11) 9 Ole Miss 32-17 (12-12) 10 Oklahoma 30-16 (12-12) 11 Kentucky 29-16 (11-13) 12 Tennessee 31-17 (11-13) 13 Vanderbilt 27-22 (10-14) 14 LSU 28-21 (9-15) 15 South Carolina 22-27 (7-17) 16 Missouri 21-26 (4-20)

Kentucky would play LSU in the opening round of the SEC Tournament if the event started today. The Bat Cats enter the final two-week stretch of league play one game behind the No. 9 seed and two games behind the No. 6 seed.

The Wildcats sit at No. 35 in RPI with a 6-6 record in Quad 1 and 4-4 record in Quad 2. This is a rock-solid resume at the moment, but some more wins are required over the last two weeks to secure a spot on Selection Monday.

On Deck: Florida

Kentucky will not play a midweek game against this week. That means another mini-bye before another critical SEC series. The Bat Cats are hitting the road for the final time in the regular season to play No. 21 Florida in Gainesville.

The Gators just took a road series against Oklahoma but have lost three consecutive SEC series at home. Florida has 15 Quad 1 wins this season and is fighting to host as the season comes down the stretch. This will be one of Kentucky’s toughest tests of the season.