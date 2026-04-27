Bases Loaded: Kentucky's final push for NCAA Tournament bid begins now

Kentucky had four road games on the schedule this past week. The Bat Cats were looking at a true clean sweep heading into Sunday. Things weren’t looking great heading into the final innings. But no one has been able to sweep this baseball team all season. That remained true in Columbia.

Nick Mingione‘s squad lost a sixth consecutive SEC series but a dramatic 9-5 win on Sunday avoided the brooms. A team haircut on Saturday night in Columbia might have changed the mojo. Kentucky should remain in projected NCAA Tournament brackets this week, but they are very much flirting with the bubble right now. That’s the bad news. The good news is that UK added a much-needed Quad 2 win on Sunday and has seven home games remaining over the last 10 games of the season. There is a path to comfortability on Selection Monday.

The Bat Cats find themselves in a very similar position to last year. A late season push will be needed to secure an at-large bid for a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. That push begins now.

KSR’s Bases Loaded is back to set the table for another baseball week. A huge weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park is on the horizon.

Recap: South Carolina 10, Kentucky 9

Recap: South Carolina 9, Kentucky 4

Recap: Kentucky 9, South Carolina 5

The Connor Mattison development could be a big one

Kentucky ace Jaxon Jelkin had another rough weekend start against South Carolina. The Friday night starter gave up eight runs over five innings with three home runs allowed and only three strikeouts. UK dropped a winnable game to start this series. Things looked worse on Saturday when Nate Harris was scratched from the lineup. Oliver Boone did not make it out of the first inning in a bullpen game. The Bat Cats got down early and never recovered. The vibes weren’t great for this baseball team entering Sunday.

Grand Canyon transfer Connor Mattison gave them a chance to win the series finale. This was the start that the Bat Cats needed. The right-handed pitcher retired the first 10 batters he faced and attacked the zone. Mattison finished with eight strikeouts and would have gotten out of the fifth inning if not for a fielding error by Scott Campbell Jr. in left field.

The small sample size is getting bigger. Mattison is giving UK’s weekend rotation some reliability.

Miami (Ohio): 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB

Louisville: 3 IP, 0 H, ER, 3 K, BB

Vanderbilt: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 5 K, BB

South Carolina: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 K, BB

Mattison has faced three power conference lineups and one really good mid-major lineup. Louisville has one of the most dangerous lineups in college baseball. The same is true of Vanderbilt. Mattison has more than held his own. The junior has posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 16 innings across these four starts. The former long relief pitcher owns a 27.5 percent strikeout rate during this stretch. Kentucky has found a starter who can pound the strike zone and record outs.

After an almost full season of needing the bullpen to take over a game in the second or third inning, Kentucky is getting some more length and a better chance to win games on Sunday. Things got away from UK against Vanderbilt, but the strong start against South Carolina ultimately put the Wildcats in position to win the game in the late innings.

Mattison has solidified the weekend rotation. Now Kentucky just needs to get Harris back after the sophomore missed consecutive starts. There are some reasons to be optimistic about the weekend rotation heading into the final three series of the season.

Braxton Van Cleave continues to shine

True freshman slugger Braxton Van Cleave was riding quite the cold streak heading into the Vanderbilt series. Yet, Kentucky kept giving the young players chances as the Wildcats looked for more offense from the left side with Hudson Brown out of the lineup. Van Cleave’s slump officially ended with a walk-off grand slam over Vanderbilt last Friday. He has remained in the lineup since. The rookie keeps delivering.

Van Cleave reached base six times in 13 plate appearances over the weekend. The lefty hit his third home run of the season on Saturday. Then his RBI single and stolen base turned into the winning run on Sunday. The Texas native is coming up big for Kentucky.

Van Cleave is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak while hitting 8-26 (.308) with two doubles, three home runs, and nine RBI during this stretch. The talented youngster owns a .437 on-base percentage during this hot run. Van Cleave is providing some pop and consistency in the middle of Kentucky’s lineup. That has been a big development.

Some losses have piled up, but Kentucky has scored at least four runs in every recent Van Cleave start, and is averaging 7.1 runs per game during this stretch. Van Cleave is making a direct impact on offense and is emerging as a very important piece for UK as we reach the final stretch of the season.

Player Spotlight: Jack Sams

Lexington (Ky.) Catholic standout Jack Sams was the 11th Region Pitcher of the Year as a senior who signed with Kentucky and joined classmate Owen Jenkins in the short trip to campus. Expectations were clearly higher for the latter. Sams was not expected to make much of an impacts for the Wildcats in year one. That is changing quickly.

The true freshman posted two scoreless innings against South Carolina on Sunday. Those big six outs set the stage for a comeback. For a bullpen that has struggled throughout conference play, Sams is now in position to take on a bigger role. The production has been impressive.

Evansville (Feb. 20): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, K

The Citadel (March 8): IP, 0 H, 0 ER, K, HBP

Murray State (March 24): IP, 0 H, 0 ER, K, 2 BB

Auburn (April 10): 2.1 IP, 3 H, ER, K

Vanderbilt (April 18): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K, BB,

South Carolina (April 26): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Sams has a 0.93 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 9.2 innings this season with 11 strikeouts and only one extra-base hit allowed against 39 batters faced. The freshman has logged 7.1 innings in SEC play and has given up just one run with eight strikeouts. Sams throws strikes, doesn’t give up hard contact, and is getting outs. That should lead to a bigger opportunity.

The rookie kept UK alive in games against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Expect to see him again in a big spot this weekend against Tennessee.

Current SEC standings

This is how the SEC Tournament would be seeded if it started today.

Place Team Overall Record (Conference Record) 1 Georgia 34-11 (15-6) 2 Texas A&M 33-8 (14-6) 3 Texas 32-9 (13-7) 4 Mississippi State 34-10 (13-8) 5 Auburn 30-13 (12-9) 6 Florida 29-16 (11-10) 7 Ole Miss 31-14 (11-10) 8 Arkansas 29-16 (11-10) 9 Oklahoma 29-14 (11-10) 10 Alabama 29-16 (10-11) 11 Vanderbilt 26-19 (10-11) 12 Tennessee 29-15 (10-11) 13 Kentucky 27-15 (9-12) 14 South Carolina 22-23 (7-14) 15 LSU 24-21 (6-15) 16 Missouri 21-23 (4-17)

Kentucky would play Tennessee in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. The Bat Cats enter the final three-week stretch one game behind the No. 10 seed and two games behind the No. 6 seed. There is some time left to make up some ground.

The Wildcats are down to No. 39 in RPI after another series loss this past weekend. Kentucky has a winning Quad 1 record (5-4), but is just 3-5 in Quad 2 with six combined Quad 3 and Quad 4 losses. The non-conference RPI (No. 24) remains in great shape. That out of conference scheduling and handful of Quad 1 wins will go a long way, but UK is playing with fire everywhere else. Northern Kentucky is the only Quad 3/Quad 4 foe remaining on the schedule. UK is currently scheduled to play nine more Quad 1 games. This team has plenty of opportunities remaining to boost the resume.

A very big stretch for this baseball team starts now.

On Deck: Tennessee

Kentucky will not play a midweek game this week. That means another mini-bye for the Bat Cats. UK will get to rest up before Tennessee comes down without Tony Vitello in the dugout for the first time since since 2017. This is going to be a very big series.

Tennessee just took a series at home against No. 13 Alabama. There was also a recent road sweep over ranked Mississippi State. The Vols are playing their best baseball of the season entering May under first-year head coach Josh Elander. Tennessee owns a 8-6 Quad 1 record and will look to add to it this weekend on the road. Kentucky will also look to pad the resume.

This is an important series for both teams but it is bigger for Kentucky.