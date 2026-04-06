Bases Loaded: What's next for Kentucky after third consecutive SEC series loss

Kentucky had a chance to win a series in a rubber match for a third consecutive weekend. The Wildcats came up short once again. This one stings more than the others.

Kentucky (23-8, 6-6) dropped a series to Missouri at home with losses on Friday and Sunday. In both games, the offense was in position to create damage in the late innings. The Bat Cats came up short both times. The Wildcats have added a pair of Quad 4 losses on their resume. This feels like a team heading in the wrong direction with 40 percent of the conference schedule in the books.

Things will only heat up this week. The Cats will return to Kentucky Proud Park after another 2-2 week to play their toughest midweek game of the season yet before hitting the road in SEC play. This team has been hit with some adversity and is currently sputtering. They will need to climb out of this hole quickly.

KSR’s Bases Loaded returns to set the table for another baseball week.

Recap: Kentucky 14, Miami (Ohio) 11

Recap: Missouri 5, Kentucky 4

Recap: Kentucky 9, Missouri 2

Recap: Missouri 5, Kentucky 2

Kentucky cannot get runners home against Missouri

In a 14-11 marathon win against Miami (Ohio) to start the week, Kentucky hit 6-17 (.353) with runners on and 4-12 (.333) with runners in scoring position (RISP). The Bat Cats drew a ton of free passes and scored runs in a bullpen game. That efficiency did not follow them into the weekend.

In the series loss to Missouri, timely hits escaped Kentucky.

Game 1: 3-18 with runners on | 3-12 with RISP

Game 2: 6-20 with runners on | 4-10 with RISP

Game 3: 2-19 with runners on | 1-7 RISP

Tota: 11-57 (.193) with runners on | 8-29 (.276) with RISP

Kentucky was solid when there was real basepath traffic but creating consistent basepath traffic was a problem. Sunday was a rough outing but this offense did capitalize when scoring opportunities arrived. The unfortunate development was that they couldn’t create enough scoring opportunities. Kentucky failed to get runners over and that ultimately doomed them in a series that included close losses on Friday and Sunday.

There was a ton of talk about the bullpen over the last week. The midweek game against Miami (Ohio) was a struggle. That group answered the bell over the weekend. Kentucky’s relief pitchers logged 10.1 innings and allowed just one earned run over three games. UK’s relief unit did allow a pair of inherited runners to score on Sunday and gave up the winning run on Friday, but overall, had a very strong performance. After a couple of rough rubber match performances on the road, UK’s bullpen bounced-back nicely. This weekend was really all about the offense.

Missouri’s bullpen logged 13.2 innings over the weekend and went at least four frames in each game. Kentucky only recorded six hits and was held to one earned run despite drawing 13 free passes in that stretch. The Wildcats were getting basepath traffic but could not get runs across the plate. Scoring in the late innings has become a chore. This was in a weekend where Tyler Bell, Scott Campbell Jr., and Luke Lawrence all hit home runs. Lack of power wasn’t necessarily a problem. The biggest problem was that UK could not play to its identity.

The bullpen and pitching staff as a whole caught a lot of heat coming of the series losses to Ole Miss and LSU. This latest one wasn’t on them. Kentucky’s offense simply was not good enough to win a series this weekend. The Wildcats are struggling in the crunch time innings and are having a hard time finding the big hit.

That is worrisome as SEC play heats up.

Kentucky’s starting pitching takes a step forward against Missouri

Short starts doomed Kentucky in some recent SEC series. The Wildcats took a step in the right direction over the weekend. UK got another long start from Jaxon Jelkin on Friday. Meanwhile, Nate Harris and Ben Cleaver both into the fifth inning to set the bullpen up for success.

Jaxon Jelkin: 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R (3 ER), 10 K, BB, 117 pitches

Nate Harris: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K, BB, 85 pitches

Ben Cleaver: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (1 ER), 5 K, 3 BB/HBP, 71 pitches

Some poor defense ultimately doomed UK all weekend. That showed up big-time on Sunday during Missouri’s four-run fifth inning that included a throwing error by Cleaver that allowed the inning to extend and for Mizzou to take a multi-run lead. Cleaver and Harris both got in trouble before pulling pulled, but this was one of the best starting pitching weekends that UK has gotten all season.

Can that remain a trend?

UK moved relief pitcher Connor Mattison to the midweek and allowed him to start. The Grand Canyon transfer went three innings and gave up four hits with two earned runs, three strikeouts, and two walks. This could be in an effort to stretch him out to eventually start a weekend game or to tag team with either Harris or Cleaver on Saturday/Sunday when a short start occurs. There are some moving parts with this pitching staff but they took a step forward this weekend even in a third consecutive SEC series loss.

Player Spotlight: Scott Campbell Jr.

USC Upstate transfer Scott Campbell Jr. hit .388 last season with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 43 free passes (20 BB, 23 HBP) over 25 strikeouts across 234 plate appearances. That allowed the former junior college transfer an opportunity to level up. The plans were big for him to start the 2026 campaign.

Campbell was an opening day starter for Kentucky and remained that for most of the non-conference. However, UK decided to switch things up after the Alabama series. Campbell then received just one at-bat against Ole Miss and LSU before missing Friday’s Missouri game. Head coach Nick Mingione then decided to give the senior another opportunity in the last two games. Campbell made the most of it.

When will they learn? Junior with the CANNON from left!@ScottCampbell_4 pic.twitter.com/WsnZH1iP6P — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 4, 2026

Campbell slugged his second grand slam of the season to blow Saturday’s game open early and then got UK out of jam in the sixth inning with a terrific throw from left field for a 7-2 double play to end the threat. Campbell is currently slashing .264/.437/.491 with seven extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 17 free passes with 20 strikeouts. The K rate (27%) has been worrisome throughout the season, but Campbell does some things that UK needs right now. He has some power, gets on base, and owns the speed to threaten the defense when he is on base. These are all things that UK needs more of on offense.

Tagger Tyson has taken over a starting role at catcher (with some designated hitter starts) over the last couple of weeks due to his ability to get on base (.400 on-base percentage). Campbell’s numbers are even stronger and what he brings on defense can be an asset.

Tyler Bell‘s return to shortstop has created more lineup card versatility for Mingione. Campbell could’ve taken away some of the need to press the right buttons constantly. The outfielder impacted winning this weekend, and likely locked in a starting spot again after missing some time in the lineup during SEC play.

Current SEC standings

Place Team Overall Record (Conference Record) 1 Georgia 27-6 (10-2) 2 Texas 26-5 (9-3) 3 Alabama 25-8 (8-4) T-4 Florida 24-9 (7-5) T-4 Mississippi State 25-7 (7-5) T-4 Texas A&M 25-6 (7-5) T-7 Auburn 22-9 (6-6) T-7 Kentucky 23-8 (6-6) T-7 LSU 22-11 (6-6) T-7 Vanderbilt 19-14 (6-6) T-11 Arkansas 20-13 (5-7) T-11 Oklahoma 21-10 (5-7) T-11 Ole Miss 22-11 (5-7) 14 Tennessee 20-12 (4-8) 15 Missouri 19-14 (3-9) 16 South Carolina 15-18 (2-10)

Kentucky has dropped three consecutive SEC series but remains in the middle of the pack with a .500 record. UK got a huge sweep over Alabama and has avoided sweeps in the other three series. With six series left to play, UK will play a lot of winnable games over the next two months.

UK has remaining series against Auburn (away), Vanderbilt (home), South Carolina (away), Tennessee (home), Florida (away), and Arkansas (home). The Gators are the only team with more SEC wins than UK at the moment. South Carolina, Tennessee, and Arkansas all have losing records in conference play.

Kentucky is reeling but will have plenty of winnable opportunities if they bounce-back and start playing more consistent baseball. The college baseball conference grind will continue this week.

On Deck: Louisville and Auburn

Another Kentucky baseball week has arrived. Four games are on the slate. This feels like the biggest stretch of the season for the Bat Cats.

Date Opponent Venue Time April 7 (Tuesday) Louisville Kentucky Proud Park 5:30 p.m. ET April 10 (Friday) Auburn Plainsman Park 7 p.m. ET April 11 (Saturday) Auburn Plainsman Park 8 p.m. ET April 12 (Sunday) Auburn Plainsman Park 3 p.m. ET

Louisville (19-13, 5-7) is coming way short of expectations this season but is a very dangerous non-conference opponent. Pitching and defense has been a problem for this season, but Tague Davis has hit 19 home runs across 152 plate appearances and is slugging .908 this year. He’s one of the best player in college baseball. Auburn (22-9, 6-6) remains ranked after taking two from Arkansas at home over the weekend. The Tigers were swept by Alabama and dropped a home series to Texas, but this is very much a College World Series contender who is on a host path for the NCAA Tournament.

This is the toughest week that UK has faced all season.