Bases Loaded: What we know about Kentucky one week from SEC play

Kentucky got the brooms out for the first home weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park when Nick Mingione’s squad swept St. John’s over three days. The Bat Cats are now 9-2 heading into a jam-packed week that will include four home games. The final push before conference play starts now.

Alabama will be rolling into town next weekend. Kentucky has the next six games to get sharp before the big 10-week push begins. College baseball season is starting to heat up. We’ve learned some things about this Kentucky baseball team. Some good and some worrisome.

This is what we know and what this team still has to prove.

The starting pitching has been outstanding

We knew who Kentucky would run out to the mound on weekends this year ahead of the season. Ben Cleaver and Nate Harris each returned after strong seasons in 2025 and were joined by Jaxon Jelkin who was coming off Tommy John surgery. To say this group has exceeded expectations to this point would be an understatement.

How good is this weekend rotation? We do not truly know yet but it has been one of the best in college baseball through three weekends.

— Jaxon Jelkin (3-0, 0.55 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 16.1 IP, 25 K, 4 BB/HBP): The former Nebraska and Houston right-handed pitcher has been absolutely dominant through three starts. Jelkin has been stretched out through each start and lasted 7.1 innings on Friday against St. John’s. The multi-time draft pick has shown off his high-level stuff and has been pretty much untouchable through three starts.

— Ben Cleaver (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 11 IP, 16 K, 8 BB/HBP): The skinny lefty was pulled after three innings against St. John’s due to some control issues but has kept the ball in the park and has only allowed two extra-base hits. The walk numbers could get him in trouble moving forward but Cleaver’s strikeout rate (31.4%) remains high.

— Nate Harris (2-1, 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 15 IP, 21 K, 6 BB/HBP): This right-handed sophomore took a loss in a 1-0 titanic struggle against Evansville but has been outstanding throughout the year as Kentucky’s Sunday starter. Harris is fresh off his best performance of the season when he lasted six innings and struck out nine against St. John’s.

Kentucky owns a 7-1 weekend record because of their starting rotation. Jelkin has been lights out while Cleaver and Harris have shown what made them such effective starting pitchers in the SEC last season. The Bat Cats should be in a position to win a ton of games this season because of their weekend rotation.

Bullpen roles are being formed

Kentucky enters every weekend expecting to receive good starting pitching. Through the first three series of the year, the Bat Cats have also been able to solidify some bullpen roles. This team now has a reliable plan going into each weekend.

— Jack Bennett (3 appearances, 0-0, 2 saves, 1.42 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 6.1 IP, 6 K, BB): The WKU transfer appeared on Saturday against UNC Greensboro and Evansville then on Friday versus St. John’s out of the bullpen. UK asked him to enter a close game in each outing. Bennett owns two saves by recording six outs against Evansville and five outs against St. John’s. Tagging him with Jelkin on Friday’s in the SEC would seem to make some sense. After starting 26 games for WKU over the last two seasons, Bennett has thrived early in his closing role with Kentucky.

— Connor Mattison (3 appearances, 1-0, 1.86 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 9.2 IP, 14 K, 4 BB/HBP): The Grand Canyon transfer has been used in every weekend series to start the season and has thrown at least two innings in each outing. Mattison gave Kentucky four innings this past weekend when Cleaver was pulled from the game early. The right-handed pitcher who threw a no hitter at Grand Canyon in 2024 is emerging as long distance relief pitcher who could be tagged to work whenever a starter needs to leave a game early.

— Burkley Bounds (5 appearances, 1-0, 1 save, 1.17 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, 7.2 IP, 15 K, 4 BB/HBP): The Eastern Kentucky transfer leads the team in appearances having pitched in both midweek games and in every weekend series. Bounds recorded his second career save on Sunday and is posting absurd strikeout numbers (53.6% K rate) through seven-plus innings. Bounds has clearly carved out a role for this year’s weekend bullpen. That role will likely be in the late innings.

Kentucky leaves the first three weekends with three relief pitchers that the program should feel good about. Meanwhile, Tommy Skelding (4.91 ERA, 2.19 WHIP, 3.2 IP, K) and Ira Austin (16.20 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, 1.2 IP, 3 K) are also expected to factor in the weekend bullpen. Lefties Jackson Soucie, Leighton Harris, and Will Coleman are also in the mix. Soucie has put together a pair of strong performances, Harris worked a nice inning on Sunday against St. John’s, and Coleman was excellent in his debut versus Evansville.

Kentucky has some depth and options in the bullpen but a top three are emerging.

This offense has been up and down

Kentucky has reached double-digit runs four times in 11 games to start the 2026 season. Kentucky has scored three runs or less four times in 11 games to start the 2026 season. What should you expect from this offense on a game-by-game basis? The unexpected.

The Wildcats have been very up and down to start the season. That has not been a big surprise when you consider that star shortstop Tyler Bell has only played in one game. Meanwhile, right fielder Ryan Schwartz could have been considered this team’s second-best bat and he is currently riding a 2-28 (.071) slump since going 6-9 in the opening weekend. So Kentucky’s best two bats have essentially been out of the lineup. That has created some inconsistency.

First baseman Hudson Brown started hot but started to come back down to Earth in the St. John’s series (2-11) after a scorching 14-29 start with five extra-base hits and five RBI. Shortstop Luke Lawrence saw his six-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday. The left-handed swinger has raised his batting average (.318) recently but the extra-base hits (three) have not been there yet. Outfielder Jayce Tharnish has been Kentucky’s most explosive player with a 14/22 run conversion rate once reaching base. The extra-base knocks (four) have not been reliable yet, but Tharnish has been dangerous to opposing pitching staffs due to his speed.

Kentucky’s biggest issue right now is finding the right offensive balance. The Wildcats haven’t received a ton slugging and that makes scoring runs more difficult. This offense relies on on-base percentage (OBP) and then getting runners moving once they get on. UK executed a small ball game plan brilliantly through the first three innings on Sunday, but they simply are not getting enough runners on base. UK currently ranks No. 48 nationally in OBP (.430). That is a respectable number that needs to be higher for this team to play the way it wants to play on offense.

Getting healthy also matters. Bell remains out of the lineup. Tyler Cerny took some time off in the St. John’s series after having his best game at the plate in a Kentucky uniform on Friday with a home run and a double. Schwartz is riding a big slump. All of these factors have combined to create an inconsistent offense.

Nick Mingione has continued to shake up his lineup card. Expect that to continue as UK tries to settle and find consistency on offense.

Player Spotlight: Caeden Cloud

The loss of Tyler Bell created some playing time opportunities for other players. Instead of a platoon at third base, Kentucky moved Ethan Hindle to second base full-time. Depth was still going to be needed at some point. When Tyler Cerny couldn’t go this weekend, true freshman Caeden Cloud earned a pair of starts at third base.

The rookie from Missouri did not disappoint.

There's no doubt @caedencloud2025 took a quarter off the top of the backboard on this one. pic.twitter.com/kgYB7NjOQq — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 28, 2026

A top-100 freshman, Cloud finished the weekend 3-6 at the plate with a huge RBI double on Saturday and a defensive web gem that prevented an RBI double in the eighth inning of a close game. After the bottom of the order struggled on Friday against St. John’s, Cloud provided a boost and likely earned some more at-bats moving forward this weekend.

This is a young piece on the roster to get excited about. Cloud played a big role in this weekend’s sweep.

On Deck: Eastern Kentucky and The Citadel

The final full week of non-conference play has arrived. Kentucky will play a home-and-home with a school down the road in Richmond before hosting a Southern Conference team for a three-game series this weekend. This week we will get to see how UK handles a pair of mid-week starts and if the offense can find some more juice before SEC play begins. All games are expected to be available to stream on ESPN+.

Date Opponent Venue Time March 3 (Tuesday) Eastern Kentucky Turkey Hughes Field 5 p.m. ET March 4 (Wednesday) Eastern Kentucky Kentucky Proud Park 4 p.m. ET March 6 (Friday) The Citadel Kentucky Proud Park 4 p.m. ET March 7 (Saturday) The Citadel Kentucky Proud Park 1 p.m. ET March 8 (Sunday) The Citadel Kentucky Proud Park 1 p.m. ET

With rain expected in the forecast throughout the week, stay tuned for schedule changes. A busy week has arrived for Kentucky baseball. KSR will be here to cover it all.