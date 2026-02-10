Bases Loaded: This week in Kentucky baseball

The snow is melting in February. Might as well be baseball season in the Bluegrass.

The long wait is officially over. On Friday afternoon, the 2026 Kentucky baseball team will take the field to begin a three-game series with UNC Greensboro. The college baseball season has officially arrived. Expectations are higher than normal in Lexington. Who is ready to ride the wave?

Every baseball season is a grind. KSR will be here for the entire ride to cover the team and provide the Big Blue Nation with what they need to know throughout the season. The website know for “the most ridiculous manner possible” is increasing our baseball coverage this season. Podcasts, game recaps, series threads at KSBoard, resume rundowns, and a weekly baseball notebook column similar to what you have read from “Monday Huddle” during the football season will all be content staples over the next three-plus months.

“Bases Loaded” will go live to start every week as KSR takes a look back at the weekend and turns the page to what is next with the Bat Cats. It’s time to kickoff the party.

Potential superstar year begins now for Tyler Bell

Starting shortstop Tyler Bell is a major reason why Kentucky enters the 2026 season with high expectations. The Bat Cats could have one of the best players in college baseball on the squad this spring. The hope is that will raise the ceiling for the rest of the club.

The preseason accolades have rolled in for the Chicagoland native nonstop during the preseason. Bell is a preseason All-SEC selection and someone getting plenty of preseason All-American mention. Kentucky needs him to be a star.

“He just continues to get better,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said during Tuesday’s media day. “… He is just an absolute, as the players would say, dog.”

“I can’t tell you how many times this fall we brought in high school recruits and they were like, ‘Hey, where’s Tyler Bell?’ … And I say, ‘Hey man, you probably should have shown up at 5:45 this morning because he was here at 6 o’clock this morning hitting on his own.”

This is all coming after a true freshman season where Bell batted .296 with an OPS over .900 in 2025. The rookie led the team in doubles (17) and runs (51) while also adding 11 steals and 35 walks/HBPs. This young phenom was the only player on the roster to hit over .300 in SEC play.

The signs are there that Bell will only build off the big season he had last year at Kentucky Proud Park. That potential big season will start this weekend.

Ben Cleaver will lead this rotation

Kentucky entered last season with almost no experience on the mound. That is not the case in 2026. The Bat Cats used the transfer portal to address starting depth and the bullpen, but this program will be reliant on some returnees to fill big roles. It all starts with Ben Cleaver.

The skinny lefty from Tennessee tossed 83 innings across 15 starts last season with a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27.3 percent strikeout rate, and 12.5 percent walk/HBP rate. Cleaver was outstanding left on left (.165 batting average allowed) and posted the program’s highest raw strikeout number (92) since 2019. Cleaver will not overpower anyone, but this returnee knows how to pitch, and will need become a weekend cornerstone for UK this season.

Jaxon Jelkin has a ton of potential, Nate Harris is looking to backup a strong true freshman season, and Leighton Harris will have a prominent role on this staff in year two. All of those returnees build a strong backbone for Kentucky’s pitching staff, but the true tip of the spear is Cleaver. Kentucky needs the third-year player to lead the way, eat innings, produce outs, and become a highly reliable weekend starter in the SEC for this team to reach its potential.

Roster Reload: Who to watch from Kentucky’s transfer portal class

Nick Mingione’s staff again went to work in the transfer portal. The Bat Cats added double-digit free agents again this offseason. Here are a few to keep a close eye on as we begin the season.

— Ira Austin IV (RHP | New Orleans): After starting his career at junior college, Austin spent one season at New Orleans where recorded 30 innings in 23 appearances out of the bullpen with 34 strikeouts. Austin has a unique sidearm delivery and is expected to have a major role in the backend of the bullpen.

— Jack Bennett (RHP | WKU): The Paducah (Ky.) McCracken County product was a weekend starter in C-USA who has eaten 171.1 innings in 55 career games with time spent as a starter and in relief. The transfer will be a versatile arm for pitching coach Dan Roszel.

— Scott Campbell Jr. (USC Upstate): The centerfielder batted .388 in the Big South last season after making stops at Chattanooga State Community College and Charleston Southern. Campbell stole 21 bases in 2025 and will compete for the starting position this season. The transfer was even getting some All-American buzz in the preseason.

— Tyler Cerny (INF | Indiana): The Big Ten transfer was a third-team all-conference performer in 2024 when he started games at second base and shortstop. Cerny batted .281 with 10 home runs and will be a mainstay in UK’s lineup this year. The transfer will likely play third base for UK this season. Cerny consistently produced at the plate for three years in the Big Ten.

— Alex Duffey (C/INF | Elon): The all-conference performer batted .349 last season and could play multiple defensive positions. Duffey is currently involved in a three-way battle for the starting catcher position.

— Connor Mattison (RHP | Grand Canyon): The 21-year-old brings 18 career starts, two career saves, and 93.2 innings to Kentucky’s staff. Mattison threw a no-hitter in 2024 and has had his fair share of highs and lows in college baseball. If things don’t go right for the expected weekend rotation, he could be in line to become a top-three starter on this staff.

— Ryan Mullan (RHP | Loyola Marymount): We are unsure how Mingione and Roszel will handle the backend of the bullpen, but Mullan will likely be a part of it. The transfer missed last season with an injury but has made 46 bullpen appearances over two seasons and has only given up three home runs across 59.1 innings.

— Jayce Tharnish (OF | St. Bonaventure): An All-Atlantic 10 performer will be asked to provide some power to Kentucky’s lineup. Tharnish batted over .400 last season and is major threat on the bases. The transfer is a top candidate to make the biggest splash from this portal class.

— Bryson Treichel (RHP | North Florida): This 6-foot-4 pitcher started 14 games for North Florida as a freshman in 2025. Treichel finished the season with a 5.25 ERA in 61.2 innings with a 25.7 percent strikeout rate. Treichel is a young transfer with multiple years of eligibility who should get some starts for Kentucky this season.

On Deck: UNC Greensboro Spartans

Yet another Kentucky baseball season is starting on the road. This year will include a road trip to the Tar Heel State. UNC Greensboro will host Kentucky for a three-games series this weekend.

Date Opponent Time Feb. 13 (Friday) UNC Greensboro 4 p.m. ET Feb. 14 (Saturday) UNC Greensboro 2 p.m. ET Feb. 15 (Sunday) UNC Greensboro 1 p.m. ET

The Spartans were picked to finish sixth in the SoCon last week. UNCG is fresh off a 21-33 (9-21) season under head coach Cody Ellis. The former junior college coach joined the UNCG program following the 2022 season and was promoted to interim head coach ahead of the 2024 season before securing the job full-time. The Spartans won a regular-season SoCon tile under Ellis during that 2024 season but took a step back after being the preseason pick to win the conference.

Starting left-handed pitcher Noah Chapman was a preseason all-conference selection after posting a 5.14 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 26 percent strikeout rate last season. Kentucky should see a strong left-handed pitcher with punchout ability to start the season. Starting catcher JJ Parsons was an all-conference freshman team selection after slashing .250/.375/.483 in 73 plate appearances last season. He is a young player to watch. Jacob Budzik is one of the best defensive players in the SoCon at shortstop and finished last with 15 doubles and four home runs. He is a threat in the lineup.

Kentucky will attempt to get the brooms out on the road but the game when the Cats face Chapman will likely be the biggest one to watch this weekend.