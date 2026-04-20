Bases Loaded: Kentucky is treading water after another SEC series defeat

Kentucky had a chance to win a series in a rubber match for the fifth consecutive weekend. The final result remained the same. A strong trend line has developed.

The Bat Cats (26-12, 8-10) received a mini-bye with no midweek game. All that was on the schedule was a huge home series against Vanderbilt. This felt like one Nick Mingione‘s team really could not afford to lose. Despite getting a dramatic ninth inning comeback on Friday night, UK failed to win the series by losing consecutive games where the pitching struggled over 18 innings. The same problems keep happening.

There will be no mini-bye this week. Four road games are on the schedule. Kentucky must get off the mat quickly. This team is dealing with injuries, a shaky weekend rotation situation, and a rough stretch that includes a 8-10 overall record since that big home sweep over Alabama. UK will attempt to bounce-back with four games against power conference teams that both have losing records in league play.

KSR’s Bases Loaded is back to set the stage for another baseball week. Kentucky needs to find some more wins or they could find themselves on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble quickly.

Recap: Kentucky 5, Vanderbilt 2

Recap: Vanderbilt 8, Kentucky 7

Recap: Vanderbilt 13, Kentucky 6

Kentucky’s starting pitching change did not really work

Nate Harris popped up the SEC’s availability report this past weekend as questionable before the series against Vanderbilt started. The sophomore was later removed before showing up as unavailable on Sunday. That meant a weekend chance needed to be made. Kentucky decided to double-down.

Ben Cleaver did not start for the first time this season. Starting closer Jack Bennett got his first start of the season on Saturday. The former starting pitcher at WKU struggled and did not make it out of the second inning on Saturday as control problems popped up. That ultimately led to a big early hole that Kentucky could not climb out of. Connor Mattison made his third start of the season after getting some previous mid-week work. The Grand Canyon transfer had a better start but allowed a two-run home run with UK holding a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning. He would be quickly pulled after, but the Commodores plated six runs in the inning, and took control of the game. UK came storming back but lost a chance to win the game when Vanderbilt scored six runs again in the ninth inning after Oliver Boone gave the Bat Cats a clean seventh and eighth.

Kentucky might have to go back to the drawing board this week. The status of Harris is undetermined right now. The overall pitching plan for this week will need to be altered since there is a big mid-week game on Tuesday against Louisville. Will UK use Cleaver in that spot to give him some work? Will UK make Mattison a permanent weekend starter? Could the plan for how they shift around duties on Saturday or Sunday change?

Jaxon Jelkin gave Kentucky yet again another gem on Friday. The ace went eight innings and allowed just two runs against a very good Vanderbilt lineup with nine strikeouts. UK is now 8-2 with him on the mound on the weekend. The Wildcats are 11-9 when he does not pitch on the weekend but are on a current 2-8 run since a 9-1 start. There have just too many pitching struggles.

The Wildcats enter the final stretch of the season with some big questions.

Kentucky cannot stay healthy and available

The season started for Kentucky with Carson Hansen out of the lineup due to injury. The injury bug then showed up in the first game. Star shortstop Tyler Bell injured his shoulder and that ultimately led to the potential top-10 pick missing 14 games. Bell then needed extra time to heal the shoulder before returning to the field in the third SEC series of the season. He has not been the only big absence.

Starting first baseman Hudson Brown has now missed the last seven games with an illness. The left-handed bat in the middle of Kentucky’s order is second on the team in batting average (.358), doubles (10), RBI (28), walks (22), and on-base percentage (.509). Brown was arguably the most consistent bat in this lineup. Not having him has made a big difference. That is not the only injury.

Elon catcher transfer Alex Duffey was seen as one of the Kentucky’s best offseason additions. The veteran is out for the season after just 13 at-bats. Starting catcher Owen Jenkins just returned to the lineup this weekend after missing multiple SEC series after suffering an injury against LSU. Tyler Cerny dealt with a hamstring injury after belting a three-run home run in February against St. John’s. That caused the Indiana transfer to miss some extended time. He has not look comfortable at the plate since. Cerny is currently having his worst statistical season in college baseball.

Some bad breaks arrived over the weekend. A surprising Bell ejection on Saturday forced the star shortstop to miss Sunday’s game against Vanderbilt. Then Nate Harris missed his first start of the season. Kentucky had to play without arguably their two best bats (Bell, Brown) on top of not having their expected Sunday starter. That was a tough blow. All of these absences are forcing UK to dig into their depth. We’re seeing the Cats consistently run out multiple hitters with an average of .200 or worse. The left on base numbers have been very high. That was huge part of Sunday’s loss. Well, this helps explain it.

Kentucky’s depth is being severely tested. The best players on the team have missed a lot of games. UK has not been able to overcome these absences. This squad is playing borderline .500 baseball right now. The injuries play a part in this.

Player Spotlight: Braxton Van Cleave

Braxton Van Cleave was a major recruiting win for the Kentucky baseball program in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Texas native missed his senior high school season, but was a top-300 recruit, and seen as one of the best prospects in the Lone Star State. D1 Baseball and Perfect Game each had Van Cleave as a top-100 freshman in the sport this season.

At 6-foot-3 and swinging from the left side, Van Cleave projects to have the tools to become a slugger who can produce extra-base hits consistently and become a top guy in the Kentucky lineup. This young player generates easy power. We hadn’t really seen that power until this weekend.

The true freshman earned three designated hitter starts this weekend against Vanderbilt. Van Cleave finished the weekend hitting 3-12 with one double, one home runs, and six RBI. Van Cleave reached base five times and generated the best moment of the season with his two-out grand slam on Friday that gave Kentucky a walk-off win to start the weekend.

Here it is, the radio call from @Darren_Headrick of Braxton Van Cleave's 2-out walk-off grand slam tonight for @UKBaseball. pic.twitter.com/zKMqB7bvPz — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) April 18, 2026

That big knock ended a rough 0-16 streak over multiple starts in SEC play. Kentucky has been giving the young player chances and he finally made a splash this weekend. Some more opportunities should arrive as the Wildcats continue to deal with some injuries.

Van Cleave was a big recruit and an important player for this program. The young outfielder has a chance to become a top dog in this lineup who can provide the power that every SEC offense needs. This weekend was a major step in the right direction. Van Cleave may have locked up the starting designated hitter spot in the process.

Current SEC standings

Place Team Overall Record (Conference Record) 1 Georgia 32-9 (13-5) 2 Texas A&M 31-7 (12-5) 3 Texas 30-8 (11-6) T-4 Auburn 27-12 (10-8) T-4 Florida 28-13 (10-8) T-4 Mississippi State 30-10 (10-8) T-4 Oklahoma 27-12 (10-8) T-4 Ole Miss 29-12 (10-8) T-9 Alabama 28-13 (9-9) T-9 Arkansas 26-15 (9-9) T-9 Vanderbilt 24-17 (9-9) T-12 Kentucky 26-12 (8-10) T-12 Tennessee 26-14 (8-10) 14 LSU 23-18 (6-12) 15 South Carolina 19-22 (5-13) 16 Missouri 20-20 (3-15)

Kentucky now finds itself in a similar position as last year with four SEC series to play. The Bat Cats have lost five consecutive series but have not been swept yet in league play. UK is stuck in the 12-13 spots but remains just two games behind fourth-place. There are remaining games against three teams (Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina) without a winning record in league play. Florida is just two games over .500.

Kentucky has some winnable opportunities, but they keep letting winnable opportunities slip. The Bat Cats had a major RPI drop (No. 29 overall) this week after a Quad 3 series loss at home. UK currently has six Quad 3/Quad 4 losses and only six Quad 1/Quad 2 victories. That puts the resume in a rough spot. If UK just avoids one of the series losses to Missouri or Vanderbilt, they are in very good resume shape. Instead, this team is very much on the bubble right now with four weekends left to play in the regular season.

The Bat Cats will have four Quad 2 road games this week. A winning record would help the resume. A .500 record wouldn’t hurt it. A losing record likely leads to Kentucky taking another RPI hit.

On Deck: Louisville and South Carolina

Another Kentucky baseball week has arrived. The Bat Cats will be living on the road this week and will face a pair of teams who will likely be watching the NCAA Tournament from home in June. Louisville (22-18, 7-11) and South Carolina (19-22, 5-13) are both having very disappointing seasons.

Is this the week where Kentucky could gobble up some victories?

Date Opponent Venue Time April 21 (Tuesday) Louisville Jim Patterson Stadium 7 p.m. ET April 24 (Friday) South Carolina Founders Park 6:30 p.m. ET April 25 (Saturday) South Carolina Founders Park 4 p.m. ET April 26 (Sunday) South Carolina Founders Park 3 p.m. ET

The Bat Cats need some better wins on their NCAA Tournament resume. This week will provide an opportunity to add some positive marks to the Quad 2 column. It feels like a big four-game stretch for Kentucky baseball.