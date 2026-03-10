Bases Loaded: Kentucky is rolling after another undefeated week

Kentucky baseball keeps winning. That is creating real hype heading into the first SEC weekend of the college baseball season.

The Bat Cats got the brooms out on Sunday for the third weekend series this season over at Kentucky Proud Park. After handling Eastern Kentucky in a midweek home-and-home, UK outscored The Citadel 35-17 over three games and improved to 14-2. This team has won nine games in a row and will look to continue the winning in a four-game homestand this week.

Another baseball week has arrived in the Commonwealth. Kentucky is starting to make some real noise. Getting a potential top-10 draft pick back in the lineup makes a real difference.

Tyler Bell shines in his return to the Kentucky lineup

Kentucky had to go multiple weeks without the program’s best player in the lineup. That led to some good on offense and some not so good on offense. There were some run parades against UNC Greensboro and Western Kentucky, but UK struggled to score runs against Evansville and St. John’s. The Bat Cats didn’t struggle to score runs against a Southern Conference pitching staff at The Citadel that entered this weekend ranked top-40 nationally in ERA and was fresh off a very impressive series performance against Florida State.

Why was that? Probably because preseason All-American Tyler Bell was back in the lineup.

The sophomore and projected top-10 pick missed 12 consecutive games after being pulled from the season opener due to a left shoulder injury. Bell returned in a designated hitter role and did not miss a beat.

Bell finished the weekend hitting 5-9 with a double, home run, and four RBI. The Chicagoland native also drew four walks and was hit by pitch in each game. Over three games, Bell reached base 12 times in 16 plate appearances. The Citadel was careful with how they attacked the star switch hitter, and that led to some other opportunities for hitters in Kentucky’s lineup.

Bell played like an All-American in his highly anticipated return. He changes things for this Kentucky team.

Bullpen picks up starting pitching

Kentucky’s starting pitching was lights out over the first three weekend series of the season. The Wildcats got excellent starts and took some pressure off the bullpen. The hype was palpable. That went away against The Citadel.

Against an offense that was sputtering, Kentucky’s starting pitching struggled. The Bats got just 9.1 combined innings from their three starters and allowed 11 earned runs with eight walks.

Jaxon Jelkin : 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, K, BB, 82 pitches

: 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, K, BB, 82 pitches Ben Cleaver : 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB, 71 pitches

: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB, 71 pitches Nate Harris: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB, 46 pitches

The bullpen had to pickup the slack. They did just that. After logging 10.1 innings and giving up two earned runs against Eastern Kentucky, the bullpen recorded 17.2 innings and gave up six earned runs against The Citadel. All of those runs occurred on Saturday. It was a lights out performance for the relievers.

Connor Mattison (4 appearances, 2-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 12 IP, 14 K) and Jack Bennett (5 appearances, 1-0, 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11 IP, 11 K) were again asked to eat multiple innings. The latter gave UK three big innings when the game was in doubt on Sunday. Meanwhile, six other pitchers made multiple appearances this week and all of them had some good moments. Kentucky’s bullpen stepped up when the team needed them.

This baseball team will need better starting pitching then it got this weekend but the bullpen proved they can carry some weight when needed. Mattison and Bennett have emerged as the top arms but some others are earning more opportunities.

Offense comes alive in 5-game week

Kentucky completed a clean sweep in a five-game stretch last week. The Cats did that without great pitching over the weekend. Some run parades were needed to keep this eight-game winning streak rolling. Tyler Bell shined but some other players had big weeks.

Ethan Hindle (we’ll get to him later), Jayce Tharnish (8-22, 2B, HR, 8 RBI), and Scott Campbell Jr. (5-14, 3 extra-base hits, 7 RBI) each had big weeks at the plate. Kentucky took walks, wore a ton of pitches, and found some power throughout the weekend with Hindle, Tharnish, Bell, Campbell, and Caeden Cloud all leaving the yard with home runs.

We even saw some shuffling in the lineup with Tharnish moving up to leadoff and Bell being moved up on the card throughout the weekend. UK is still searching for the right mix but things are beginning to come together with the return of Bell.

There were some concerns about offense leaving last weekend’s series with St. John’s but those have been quieted after an explosive week.

Player Spotlight: Ethan Hindle

Ethan Hindle was a class of 2024 high school signee for the Kentucky baseball program who played in just seven games on a College World Series team. Hindle had a bigger role in 2025 when he slashed .224/.484/.448 across 93 plate appearances with seven extra-base hits and 11 steals before a foot injury ended his season. Hindle then entered his junior campaign competing for a spot with Indiana transfer Tyler Cerny at third base. A platoon role seemed very possible for Hindle.

There will be no platooning moving forward. Hindle moved to second base full-time following the season opener and continues to mash for Kentucky’s offense.

DO NOT GO SOFTLY INTO THE NIGHT, @EHindle_27!!!!



107 MPH, 415-FEET and they will find that two streets over!



B8 | UK 12, Citadel 7 pic.twitter.com/pULEAkw6x2 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 8, 2026

Hindle finished the week batting 9-18 with three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI, and six free passes (4 walks, 2 HBP). That was enough to earn SEC Co-Player of the Week honors. The junior is now slashing .322/.434/.780 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 23 RBI, and a 1.214 OPS across 77 plate appearances. Hindle continues to crush the baseball and is giving Kentucky some major pop.

UK seems to have found a right-handed power bat that gets even more dangerous with the return of Tyler Bell to the lineup. Hindle has been the biggest surprise of the season in Lexington.

On Deck: Ball State and Alabama

There are no more full non-conference weeks left on Kentucky’s schedule. The Wildcats will continue to play some Group of Six competition in the midweek but the weekends will be all SEC play moving forward. Things are about to start getting serious at Kentucky Proud Park and around the conference starting this week.

Kentucky’s 10-week conference grind has arrived. The party gets started this week.

Date Opponent Venue Time March 10 (Tuesday) Ball State Kentucky Proud Park 6:30 p.m. ET March 13 (Friday) Alabama Kentucky Proud Park 6:30 p.m. ET March 14 (Saturday) Alabama Kentucky Proud Park 2 p.m. ET March 15 (Sunday) Alabama Kentucky Proud Park 1 p.m. ET

Every game will be available to stream on ESPN+. Ball State (7-7) is playing .500 baseball and swept a two-game series against a St. John’s team that gave Kentucky’s offense some major problems. Alabama (14-3) is having a similar season to UK. The Tide’s Justin Lebron (.302/.458/.730, 8 HR, 18 RBI) is a rockstar draft prospect, the team is riding a five-game winning streak, and has had some impressive moments this season. Sound familiar?

This week will be a good measuring stick for Kentucky.