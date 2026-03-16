Bases Loaded: Kentucky will hit road early after this week's midweek game was postponed

The winning train keeps chugging along for the Kentucky baseball program. That locomotive just rolled through the first SEC weekend series of the season without slowing down. The streak has reached a baker’s dozen.

Kentucky (18-2, 3-0) got out the brooms on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park for the fourth weekend series this season. There were some good moments for the offense, two good starts from the pitching staff, and some dramatics from the bullpen before closing the door in the ninth inning on Saturday and Sunday. Next up is the first SEC road series of the season.

Another baseball week has arrived in the Commonwealth. Kentucky continues to make some noise.

Jaxon Jelkin and Nate Harris bounce back

Kentucky ran into some unexpected problems against The Citadel. No starter last longer than five innings. Jaxon Jelkin and Nate Harris each had their worst two starts of the season. The Bat Cats were able to overcome that because of the offense and bullpen. That weekend ended in a sweep but getting only 9.1 innings from the starters in a weekend series was not going to be sustainable.

That changed against Alabama.

Ben Cleaver (0.2 IP, H, 2 ER, 4 BB/HBP) had his shortest out of the season on Saturday but that was sandwiched by good performances from Jelkin (5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 K, BB) and Harris (6 IP, H, 2 ER, 5 K, 4 BB/HBP). The right-handed starters in Kentucky’s rotation turned games over to the bullpen with a multi-run lead. This is the path for Kentucky moving forward.

Connor Mattison (5 appearances, 2-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 14 IP, 16 K) and Jack Bennett (7 appearances, 1-0, 5 saves, 0.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 12.2 IP, 13 K) have become the top arms for Kentucky and give the Wildcats a true path to series wins on Friday and Saturday. The bullpen depth has to take over after those two. We saw some of that this weekend with Nile Adcock and Ira Austin IV getting some big outs on both Saturday and Sunday. The bullpen remains reliable for Kentucky. So does the starting pitching.

When the staff produces quality starts, this team has been hard to beat.

That bullpen got tested vs. Alabama but found a way

After logging 10.1 innings and giving up two earned runs against Eastern Kentucky, the UK bullpen recorded 17.2 innings and gave up six earned runs against The Citadel. All of those runs occurred on Saturday. It was a lights out performance for the relievers. We saw that occur again when the bullpen produced 6.1 innings and gave up just one run in a midweek win over Ball State. Some more work was needed against Alabama.

This latest performance was more up and down.

The bullpen logged 15 innings over three games allowing 15 hits, seven earned runs, 15 strikeouts, and 11 walks/hit by pitch. Saturday was a marathon game that required 25 outs from relief pitching. There were some shaky moments in each game. Bennett, Adcock, and Austin all appeared in multiple games in the series win over Alabama.

Relief pitching has been a strength for Kentucky all season. It continues to remain that way. Mattison has become a key multi-inning reliever who can be tagged with Jelkin on Friday night. Bennett has become the clear top closer and the overall depth behind those two has been able to eat innings and record some big outs.

This weekend was their toughest challenge yet but this bullpen passed it. More challenges are ahead in SEC play.

Kentucky gets two wins without Tyler Bell

Tyler Bell‘s left shoulder injury started to bother the sophomore again on Friday. That led to Kentucky’s preseason All-American missing the first two games against Alabama. Kentucky found a way to score with him not in the lineup.

The Wildcats played long ball on Friday before some execution in the middle innings chased Alabama’s starter on Saturday and led to some more runs against the bullpen. Kentucky is clearly a better team with Bell (.474/.655/.737, 3 XBH, 7 RBI, 10 BB/HBP, 29 plate appearances) but playing without him has allowed Kentucky to find different ways to win. We saw that play out throughout the weekend at KPP.

Kentucky hit home runs and played small ball. This team knows how to win. We’re seeing a baseball club with a high floor in Lexington. Bell getting back in the lineup helps raise the ceiling.

Player Spotlight: Hudson Brown

Hudson Brown took a redshirt season in 2024 before playing in 43 games and earning 29 starts as a redshirt freshman in 2025. A top-10 player in Mississippi during the 2024 recruiting cycle, Brown slashed .265/.388/.416 over 141 plate appearances in 2024 with 11 extra-base hits. The leap has arrived in his second year of extended playing time.

HUDSON. BROWN. Y'all!@HBrown2318 walks up to death metal, deposits a three-run HR into the bullpen, KPP goes 🍌🍌, Huddy gets heroes welcome to the dugout.



B7 | UK 8, Bama 4 pic.twitter.com/ROznxcPidj — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 14, 2026

Kentucky’s first baseman has started all 20 games this season and is slashing .352/.478/.521 across 91 plate appearances with eight extra-base hits. Brown leads the team in walks (13) and has been Mr. Reliable in the middle of Kentucky’s order. After recording zero home runs over the first 18 games, Brown left the yard twice against Alabama. His first was a three-run shot in the seventh inning on Saturday that was ultimately the difference in a one-run win.

Things had cooled off for Brown after a 14-29 start at the plate but things picked up against Alabama when the first baseman went 4-10 with two home runs and six RBI to give this offense some much-needed thump in the first SEC series of the season.

Brown has been a rock-solid left-handed bat for Kentucky this season.

On Deck: Ole Miss

The second SEC week of the season has arrived. This one is on a Thursday-Saturday timeline. That means that Kentucky’s travel schedule has been bumped up a day.

Date Opponent Venue Time March 18 (Thursday) Ole Miss Swayze Field 8 p.m. ET March 19 (Friday) Ole Miss Swayze Field 7:30 p.m. ET March 20 (Saturday) Ole Miss Swayze Field 2:30 p.m. ET

Marshall (11-8, 3-0) was scheduled to come to Kentucky Proud Park for a Tuesday afternoon game. That contest has been postponed due to an inclement weather forecast in Lexington that is calling for snow with below freezing temperatures.

🚨🚨 Tuesday’s game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. No make up date as of this time. 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/Y9Z6Aoapdh — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 16, 2026

It will be much warmer in Oxford this weekend with temperatures in the high 70s. Ole Miss (16-5, 1-2) is undefeated at home this season and is coming off a competitive road series loss to No. 2 Texas. The Rebels have four losses against top-10 competition this season. The other was an extra innings defeat versus Baylor. Ole Miss swept Evansville at home with run margin of four-plus in each game.

SEC Network will have the call of Thursday’s game against Ole Miss. Every other contest will be streaming on ESPN+.

The Bat Cats will attempt to keep this season’s momentum rolling.