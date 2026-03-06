Bat Cats' Tyler Bell cleared to play in series with The Citadel
Kentucky could get a big boost to its lineup this weekend when the No. 21 Wildcats play host to The Citadel for a three-game series.
Preseason All-American Tyler Bell has been medically cleared to resume playing again, a source told KSR on Thursday night. The Bat Cats’ sophomore shortstop would be limited to hitting and running the bases, so his return would likely be limited to a designated hitter role initially.
Bell injured his left shoulder diving for a ball behind the second base bag in Kentucky’s season opener against UNC Greensboro. The Cats are 11-2 despite playing the last 12 games without their star player.
The switch-hitter from Frankfort, Ill., had a sensational start to his college career, batting .296 with 17 doubles, two triples, and 10 home runs as a freshman. He also drove in 46 runs and stole 11 bases in establishing himself as a potential first-round MLB pick this summer.
Top 10
- 1Trending
SEC Tournament scenarios
Every path broken down
- 2Hot
Optimistic Updates
on Kam Williams and JQ.
- 3New
WBB beats UGA in SECT
Will play SC on Friday
- 4Trending
AD Hot Board
Candidates to replace Mitch
- 5Hot
Barnhart to Retire
After 24 years at Kentucky
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Bell’s return could be important to a Kentucky lineup that has been inconsistent with the bats early in the 2026 season. The Cats are hitting just .292 as a team and have hit only nine home runs. They are averaging 7.2 runs per game, a bit on the modest side, having faced non-conference pitching to date.
Kentucky’s pitching has been impressive, posting a 2.84 team ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .203 batting average. The defense has also been solid, with typical second baseman Luke Lawrence doing an admirable job at shortstop in Bell’s absence.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard