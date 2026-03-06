Skip to main content
Bat Cats' Tyler Bell cleared to play in series with The Citadel

by: Jeff Drummond23 minutes agoJDrumUK

Kentucky could get a big boost to its lineup this weekend when the No. 21 Wildcats play host to The Citadel for a three-game series.

Preseason All-American Tyler Bell has been medically cleared to resume playing again, a source told KSR on Thursday night. The Bat Cats’ sophomore shortstop would be limited to hitting and running the bases, so his return would likely be limited to a designated hitter role initially.

Bell injured his left shoulder diving for a ball behind the second base bag in Kentucky’s season opener against UNC Greensboro. The Cats are 11-2 despite playing the last 12 games without their star player.

The switch-hitter from Frankfort, Ill., had a sensational start to his college career, batting .296 with 17 doubles, two triples, and 10 home runs as a freshman. He also drove in 46 runs and stole 11 bases in establishing himself as a potential first-round MLB pick this summer.

Bell’s return could be important to a Kentucky lineup that has been inconsistent with the bats early in the 2026 season. The Cats are hitting just .292 as a team and have hit only nine home runs. They are averaging 7.2 runs per game, a bit on the modest side, having faced non-conference pitching to date.

Kentucky’s pitching has been impressive, posting a 2.84 team ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .203 batting average. The defense has also been solid, with typical second baseman Luke Lawrence doing an admirable job at shortstop in Bell’s absence.

