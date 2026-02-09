BBN proved that 'We want Sara [Okeke]' with chant and Spanish flag at Vanderbilt game
Sara Okeke, the nation’s top uncommitted 2026 prospect, was in Historic Memorial Coliseum for the Vanderbilt game on Thursday. Unfortunately, she didn’t get to witness a Kentucky win, but she did see the gravity that Big Blue Nation holds.
During Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt, the crowd broke out into “We want Sara!” chants sparked by the student section, who even brought a Spanish flag and a “We Want Sara!” sign.
Okeke averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in the 2025 FIBA U18 EuroBasket Championship as she won MVP of the tournament. She now attends DME Academy (FL), where Kentucky guard Dominika Paurová went.
The 6-foot-4 center out of Spain is not featured in any recruiting rankings at the moment, but according to ESPN’s Shane Laflin, she is an “international five-star” and a “top-20 talent” that will appear in the updated rankings that come out in the spring.
Okeke will actually see Kentucky play again on Monday when she visits Texas. After that, she is slated to head to Indiana for a visit. UConn, South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Louisville and Miami are among the other contenders for Okeke’s talents.
Hopefully, the more-than-warm welcome from Big Blue Nation can help sway her to pick the Cats.
