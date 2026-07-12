BBNBA: A quiet Saturday sets up loud Sunday at Summer League

The current Kentucky Wildcats have been enjoying the former Kentucky Wildcats in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League, headlined by Amari Williams‘ superstar start for the Boston Celtics on Friday and Otega Oweh‘s unofficial pro debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder before tweaking his ankle. We also got a head-to-head battle between Koby Brea and Andrew Carr, along with some electric non-UK performances from the top draft picks, with AJ Dybantsa (27), Darryn Peterson (24), Cam Boozer (23) and Caleb Wilson (35) combining for 109 points in their respective debuts.

This 2026-27 squad flew out of Vegas on Saturday, but the show goes on among alums still competing in Sin City. That set up a mostly underwhelming run of performances without the head-turning names in action on Saturday — plenty of transfer Cats, though — to set up a massive slate of games on Sunday with all of your favorites.

Let’s run through yesterday’s results to get to today’s fun.

Saturday Results

Among Cats who actually finished their careers in the blue and white, only TyTy Washington took the floor on Saturday. That’s a bummer. Elsewhere, Adou Thiero and Bryce Hopkins put forth strong nights while Lance Ware got a little bit of run, too. How about Lance, by the way?

Still no sign of Jayden Quaintance, as expected, with the Spurs taking things one day at a time with the No. 20 overall draft pick.

Orlando Magic def. Miami Heat 93-88 TyTy Washington (ORL) – 9 PTS (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT), 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL

San Antonio Spurs def. New York Knicks 70-49 Jayden Quaintance (SAS) – DNP (knee) Lance Ware (NYK) – 0 PTS (0-2 FT), 1 REB, 1 BLK

Denver Nuggets def. Minnesota Timberwolves 101-82 Bryce Hopkins (DEN) – 16 PTS (6-13 FG), 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK

Atlanta Hawks def. Brooklyn Nets 83-76 Jacob Toppin (ATL) – DNP (left adductor/quad)

Los Angeles Lakers def. Dallas Mavericks 91-70 Adou Thiero (LAL) – 15 PTS (4-12 FG), 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4 TO



Sunday Schedule

Ah, now we’re talking. All but one matchup here on Sunday (LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz) will feature a former Kentucky Wildcat, with seven total games and seven players expected to compete — unless Oweh is able to give it a go for the first time in Vegas after hurting his ankle in Salt Lake City last week.

Elsewhere, we’re looking to see if Amari can pick up where he left off after dominating in his 2026 Summer League debut with a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Celtics on Friday. Also, Koby Brea was pretty quiet in his debut with five points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3PT) and three turnovers. Time for Fuego to catch fire in Vegas.

Watching Amari lead Boston to an overtime win a few days ago was an absolute blast and I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to him running it back this afternoon. He was a human highlight reel on Friday, talked about as a guy who clearly belongs in the rotation for a retooled Celtics team that just traded away Jaylen Brown.

Our big fella most certainly belongs.

What a showing by Amari Williams in Las Vegas today:



☘️ 23 PTS (game-high)

☘️ 13 REB

☘️ 2 BLK

☘️ 7-9 FGM@celtics outlast the Raptors in OT! pic.twitter.com/BLvHhu9I56 — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2026

Time to see what’s in store on Sunday. Who is your breakout candidate among former Cats set to take the floor?