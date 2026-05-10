BBNBA: Adou Thiero leads Lakers in rebounding, but Thunder keep winning, lead 3-0

The Los Angeles Lakers are mixing things up, throwing everything they can think of at the Oklahoma City Thunder to try and do something, anything, to stop them. It’s not working. After trailing at the half, OKC kicked it into gear, cruising by the home team 131-108, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, and remaining undefeated in the postseason. The wrinkle the Lakers threw at the Thunder was extended playing time for Adou Thiero. The former ‘Cat turned Razorback essentially took Jarred Vanderbilt‘s spot in the rotation after Vando suffered a grousome finger disloation in Game 2. Thiero made the most of his time on the court, grabbing eight rebounds to lead the Lakers in that category. He also missed a dunk, and the Lakers could have used some more scoring.

The Thunder continue to win, even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t been playing at the MVP caliber everyone has grown accustomed to. He still finished with 23 points on the night, but shot just 7-20 from the field. It was a full team effort from OKC, with none other than Cason Wallace putting up 16 in the victory.

The Lakers remain without Luka Doncic, who would certainly help right about now. The Thunder will look to sweep the Lakers on Monday in Los Angeles.

BBNBA Statistics 5/9/2026

Player Score PTS FG (3PT) REB AST STL BLK TO P/M MIN Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) 131-108 W vs. LAL 23 7-20 (3-7) 4 9 1 2 2 +24 33 Cason Wallace (OKC) 131-108 W vs. LAL 16 6-10 (4-6) 1 1 1 0 1 +13 25 Adou Thiero (LAL) 108-131 L vs. OKC 4 1-3 (0-1) 8 1 0 0 2 0 13 Jarred Vanderbilt (LAL) 108-131 L vs. OKC DNP (finger) – – – – – – – –

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs