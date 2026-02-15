BBNBA All-Stars: Towns wins another shooting trophy; Booker falls short in 3-point contest

NBA All-Star Weekend is basically a Kentucky player reunion. Six former ‘Cats will play in the newly formatted games on Sunday, but a good chunk of the BBNBA showcased their skills in the events on Friday and Saturday as well. Reed Sheppard took part in the Rising Stars games, Devin Booker, Tyrese Maxey, and Jamal Murray battled it out in the 3-point contest, and Karl-Anthony Towns participated in the newest challenge, the Shooting Stars.

All these Wildcats represented Big Blue Nation well. Let’s recap.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads Team Knicks to KIA Shooting Stars win

The newest All-Star event, complete with an SUV on the court for proper advertisement, was the KIA Shooting Stars challenge. Teams of three competed in a team-style shooting event, rotating between shots at five different locations spread across the floor, each with increasing point values. Every team consisted of two current NBA players and one NBA legend.

The Teams:

Team Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Allan Houston (Legend)

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Allan Houston (Legend) Team Cameron : Jalen Johnson, Kon Knueppel, and Corey Maggette (Legend)

: Jalen Johnson, Kon Knueppel, and Corey Maggette (Legend) Team All-Star: Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren, and Richard Hamilton (Legend)

Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren, and Richard Hamilton (Legend) Team Harper: Dylan Harper, Ron Harper Jr., and Ron Harper Sr. (Legend)

If this competition continues in the coming years, we have to figure out a way to get a Team Kentucky out there. Seeing a Team Cameron full of Duke players made me cringe with envy more than anticipated. Thankfully, a BBNBA All-Star would take them down.

Towns and Team Knicks coasted to the finals with a 31-point first round, where they took on the evil Team Cameron. In the final round, Towns, Bruson, and Houston knocked down a barrage of 4-point shots from deep to post a score of 47 points, beating the Dukies’ 38, to take home hardware.

This is Karl-Anthony Towns’ second All-Star Saturday trophy. He won the NBA 3-Point Contest back in 2022.

Team Knicks’ 2nd Round Score: 47 🎯



THEY ARE YOUR WINNERS OF @Kia SHOOTING STARS! pic.twitter.com/PnanhjKa33 — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

Devin Booker finishes second in the 3-Point Contest…again

Devin Booker competed in the NBA 3-Point Contest as a rookie back in 2016. He won it in 2018. Since then, he has competed in three contests and gotten second place twice. In 2020, Buddy Hield won the trophy on his very last shot to swipe the 3-point title out from under Book. In another dramatic finish in 2026, Booker fell victim to a similar fate, but in reverse.

Booker set the high mark in the first round, posting a score of 30, giving him the privilege of shooting last inthe finals. After former Blue Devil Kon Knueppel cracked under pressure in the finals, Damian Lillard posted a respectable score of 29. Book’s final round started off hot, and he entered his money ball rack needing to make three out of five to tie Dame, and four to win.

The first two shots splashed down, and it looked like Book was going to coast to a title. But the final three shots all rimmed out, leading to agony for the man with the best shoes in the game. Later on Saturday, Book posted a video of himself in the 3-point contest on Instagram with the text, “I’m sickkkkk.” This was one he wanted to win.

This is Lillard’s third NBA 3-Point Contest title.

Devin Booker stays HOT, but didn't have quite enough in Round 2.



After hitting his first nine 3s, Book misses his final three to finish with 27 points. The score to beat was Damian Lillard's 29. pic.twitter.com/nPmbgJHX9X — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) February 14, 2026

Fellow Kentucky alumni, Tyrese Maxey and Jamal Murray, also competed but never found a rhythm in the first round. Maxey finished with a score of 17, while Murray posted a score of 18. Regardless of the outcome, Kentucky players making up 37.5 percent of the 3-point contest field is fairly impressive.

Reed Sheppard Rising Stars

Reed Sheppard kicked off All-Star weekend on Friday, competing in his second consecutive Rising Stars challenge. Sheppard played in two games in the retool format, and although his team did not win it all, the Kentucky legacy played lights-out.

Reed Sheppard’s Rising Stars stats:

Points: 12

12 FG: 4/6 (66.7%)

4/6 (66.7%) 3PT: 4/6 (66.7%)

4/6 (66.7%) Steals: 2

2 Assists: 1

REED SHEPPARD COOKS CARTER BRYANT. 😮‍💨🔥



pic.twitter.com/QpgeyDuswN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 14, 2026

NBA All-Star Games

In an effort to make the All-Star game watchable again, the League has revamped the event once again. This year, it will be a USA versus World format with two USA teams and one World Team, each playing in a round robin and then one championship game for the title. Six former Kentucky players will suit up for a chance to win $125,000.

USA Stars

Scottie Barnes

Devin Booker

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Duren

Anthony Edwards

Chet Holmgren

Jalen Johnson

Tyrese Maxey

USA Stripes

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Stephen Curry (injured)

Kevin Durant

De’Aaron Fox

Brandon Ingram

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Donovan Mitchell

Team World