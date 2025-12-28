BBNBA: Four out of the top 10 NBA steals leaders are Kentucky Wildcats

It is easy to stand in awe at some of the absurd offensive numbers that former Kentucky players are putting up in the NBA. Look no further than reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has scored at least 20 points in over 100 consecutive games and counting. He and Tyrese Maxey rank second and third in total scoring this season, putting up over 30 points per night. However, Kentucky is also quietly the most prolific defensive alma mater in the league this year, with four of the league’s top 10 steals leaders having spent a year in Lexington.

NBA Steal Leaders coming into Sunday:

Cason Wallace (OKC) – 2.2 spg Dyson Daniels (ATL) – 2.0 spg Trey Murphy III (NOP) – 1.7 spg Tyrese Maxey (PHI) – 1.7 spg Mikal Bridges (NYK) – 1.6 spg Ryan Rollins (MIL) – 1.6 spg Reed Sheppard (HOU) – 1.6 spg Cade Cunningham (DET) – 1.6 spg Dru Smith (MIA) – 1.6 spg Shaedon Sharpe (POR) – 1.6 spg

Former Kentucky players are some of the best turnover-creators in the league

Cason Wallace is arguably the best backcourt defender in the NBA. He leads the league in steals with 2.2 per game and 67 total. Gilgeous-Alexander gets all of the praise as the leader of the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, but Wallace is a quiet cornerstone to their success. During his time at Kentucky, Wallace was a good defender, but not at this elite level. He ranks 16th overall in school history with 63 steals in a single season.

The thing is, at least Wallace showed signs of magnificent defense in college. Tyrese Maxey only had 27 steals in his 31 games at Kentucky, but now ranks 4th this season in the NBA, swiping 1.7 per game. Maxey has improved to be one of the best all-around players in the league, and his relentless energy is a large reason why. He leads the NBA in miles run per game at 2.8. You can’t teach hustle, kids.

Stacey Sheppard’s baby boy is making his mama proud in the NBA on defense. Reed Sheppard is averaging 1.6 steals per game, good for 7th overall. He tied his career-high with four steals on Saturday in the Rockets’ win over the Cavaliers (to go along with a career-high eight assists). More impressively, Sheppard is putting up these numbers in limited minutes compared to the rest of this leaderboard. If you switch this stat from per game to per 48 minutes, Sheppard ranks second behind only Cason Wallace.

When asked about how he balances going for the steal and getting out of position, Sheppard said, “In high school, I kind of did it every play and could get away with it. It’s definitely picking and choosing when the best time to do it, and reading the game.” Shout out 13th region.

Lastly, everyone’s favorite Kentucky alum, Shaedon Sharpe, rounds out the top 10 steals leaders at number 10. Sharpe may have only gone through warmups at Kentucky, but he has gone through bodies in the NBA, dunking on poor unfortunate souls with reckless abandon and stealing their lunch money (and the ball) while he’s at it.

Go ‘Cats.