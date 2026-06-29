BBNBA Free Agency: What to know about former Kentucky players hitting the market

NBA free agency officially begins on Tuesday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET. This year’s batch of free agents isn’t glamorous by any means, but several former Kentucky players can test the open market this offseason.

Let’s quickly get this out of the way first: there are no big-name Wildcats in this year’s free agency class. There are no All-Stars or even regular rotational pieces available who came to the league via Lexington. Most of the Kentucky alums hitting the market this summer are restricted free agents on two-way contracts, meaning the team they played with last season can match any offer made by another franchise this offseason.

Below are the former ‘Cats entering free agency and the type of free agent they’ll be classified as.

Now for some notes.

Nick Richards is the lone unrestricted free agent of the group. Once Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET rolls around, the seven-footer will be free to sign with any team he chooses. A six-year veteran of the league, Richards began his 2025-26 season with the Charlotte Hornets before being moved to the Chicago Bulls ahead of the trade deadline. He appeared in 28 games with the Bulls, averaging 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds on 52.3 percent shooting to close out the season. There will be a team that brings him in as the backup center. Richards has been linked to the defending champion New York Knicks.

Next we have Amari Williams, who is the lone restricted free agent with a team option. The Boston Celtics have until the end of Monday to decide if they want to pick it up. He’d potentially make $2.15 million in 2026-27 if Boston picks it up. Williams’ deal becomes fully guaranteed on January 10 if the Celtics keep him around. He played in 22 games last season, posting 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.6 minutes while spending most of his time in the G League. Boston can also simply decline the team option, then re-sign Williams on another two-way deal right after.

As for the remaining five Wildcats, they’re all restricted free agents coming off two-way contracts. Koby Brea, Antonio Reeves, Olivier Sarr, Oscar Tshiebwe, and TyTy Washington can all go search for new deals with other teams, but their previous team has the right to match. Brea can be brought back to the Phoenix Suns on another two-way deal. Don’t expect any big-money contracts for any of these guys, though. They all spent most of last season in the G League and still have to prove they’re worthy of long-term deals.