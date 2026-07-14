BBNBA: Koby Brea bounces back with six triples against the Bucks

Sunday wasn’t a fun one for Koby Brea, but he responded in the best way possible 24 hours later.

Brea poured in 19 points at the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League on Monday, shooting 6-11 from distance in his 28 minutes played for the Phoenix Suns. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance from the former Kentucky sniper, who went 1-11 from the field (0-7 3PT) the day prior.

The Suns lost that game, but with Brea in a groove on Monday, Phoenix came out on top with a 95-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Brea’s teammate, Devin Askew, saw just nine minutes of action but still managed three points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Brea recently signed a fresh two-way contract to stay with the Suns in 2026-27. He was making the front office folks look smart with his hot shooting against the Bucks. Brea hit back-to-back threes with under two minutes left in a tight game.

Koby Brea with back to back clutch 3s, has 6 on the night 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/lv9RbPJldO — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) July 14, 2026

Suiting up on the other side of the court was Brandon Boston Jr., who was held out of his game on Sunday but had produced some impressive Summer League stat lines leading up to then. Monday’s showing was another solid one: 17 points and two assists on 5-8 shooting (3-4 3PT) in 21 minutes.

Other BBNBA Summer League notes

Jaxson Robinson went for 13 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes as his Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Miami Heat 90-73. However, he didn’t shoot the ball all that well: 4-13 from the field with a 3-9 mark from deep. His former Kentucky teammate, Andrew Carr , registered 11 points (4-6 FG) and three rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers in a 111-84 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

went for 13 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes as his Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Miami Heat 90-73. However, he didn’t shoot the ball all that well: 4-13 from the field with a 3-9 mark from deep. His former Kentucky teammate, , registered 11 points (4-6 FG) and three rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers in a 111-84 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lance Ware saw 14 minutes of action for the New York Knicks in an 86-75 win over the Detroit Pistons. The former ‘Cat posted two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

saw 14 minutes of action for the New York Knicks in an 86-75 win over the Detroit Pistons. The former ‘Cat posted two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Three former Wildcats failed to score in their Summer League games. Keion Brooks Jr. (IND) and Antonio Reeves (CHI) both put up goose eggs, as did Ugonna Onyenso (DET), although he did grab five rebounds in his 11 minutes.

7/13/26 stats