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KSR Basketball

BBNBA: Koby Brea bounces back with six triples against the Bucks

Zack Geoghegan
Zack Geoghegan@ZGeogheganKSR
6h
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Koby Brea (14) against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Koby Brea (14) against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sunday wasn’t a fun one for Koby Brea, but he responded in the best way possible 24 hours later.

Brea poured in 19 points at the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League on Monday, shooting 6-11 from distance in his 28 minutes played for the Phoenix Suns. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance from the former Kentucky sniper, who went 1-11 from the field (0-7 3PT) the day prior.

The Suns lost that game, but with Brea in a groove on Monday, Phoenix came out on top with a 95-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Brea’s teammate, Devin Askew, saw just nine minutes of action but still managed three points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Brea recently signed a fresh two-way contract to stay with the Suns in 2026-27. He was making the front office folks look smart with his hot shooting against the Bucks. Brea hit back-to-back threes with under two minutes left in a tight game.

Suiting up on the other side of the court was Brandon Boston Jr., who was held out of his game on Sunday but had produced some impressive Summer League stat lines leading up to then. Monday’s showing was another solid one: 17 points and two assists on 5-8 shooting (3-4 3PT) in 21 minutes.

Other BBNBA Summer League notes

  • Jaxson Robinson went for 13 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes as his Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Miami Heat 90-73. However, he didn’t shoot the ball all that well: 4-13 from the field with a 3-9 mark from deep. His former Kentucky teammate, Andrew Carr, registered 11 points (4-6 FG) and three rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers in a 111-84 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Lance Ware saw 14 minutes of action for the New York Knicks in an 86-75 win over the Detroit Pistons. The former ‘Cat posted two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
  • Three former Wildcats failed to score in their Summer League games. Keion Brooks Jr. (IND) and Antonio Reeves (CHI) both put up goose eggs, as did Ugonna Onyenso (DET), although he did grab five rebounds in his 11 minutes.

7/13/26 stats

PlayerScorePTSFG (3PT)REBASTSTLBLKTO+/-MIN
Koby Brea (PHX)95-88 W vs. MIL196-12 (6-11)121021828
Brandon Boston Jr. (MIL)95-88 L vs. PHX175-8 (3-4)12021021
Jaxson Robinson (CLE)90-73 W vs. MIA134-13 (3-9)612001924
Andrew Carr (POR)111-84 W vs. MIN114-6 (3-4)30000814
Devin Askew (PHX)95-88 W vs. MIL31-2 (1-2)4300239
Lance Ware (NYK)86-75 W vs. DET21-252100114
Ugonna Onyenso (DET)86-75 L vs. NYK00-2500001511
Keion Brooks Jr. (IND)94-93 L vs. TOR00-3 (0-3)01011312
Antonio Reeves (CHI)80-63 L vs. UTA00-00000103
Amari Williams (BOS)102-90 L vs. ATLDNP-CD

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2026-07-14
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