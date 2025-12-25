BBNBA: Over a dozen former Wildcats set to play on Christmas Day

Merry Christmas, BBN! One of my favorite sports days of the calendar year has arrived. We’ve got five straight high-caliber (well, four out of five, at least) games on the schedule for the 2025 edition of the NBA on Christmas Day. Even better, we’ve got plenty of former Kentucky Wildcats to keep tabs on throughout the day.

Over a dozen one-time ‘Cats will be spread across the five-game slate. All games today will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC. They start right at noon ET, as well, so get your breakfast and present opening in now so you can clear your schedule for non-stop hoops. Here’s what you need to know about all five games.

12:00 PM ET | Cavaliers @ Knicks

As the resident Cleveland Cavaliers fan, I wish I could pretend that my favorite team doesn’t stink right now, but alas, they really stink right now. A 17-14 record (5-5 over the last 10 games) has them just outside the top six in the Eastern Conference. But I’m going to enjoy watching them play Christmas Day basketball in Madison Square Garden anyway.

And that’s in part because Karl-Anthony Towns will be suiting up on the other side for the New York Knicks, currently second in the East with a 20-9 record and recent winners of the NBA Cup. It’s been an odd week for KAT already: a two-point performance in a win on Sunday followed by a 40-point outing in a loss on Tuesday. He’s still likely to make an All-Star Team this season, though, and he’ll be among the main attractions for the first game of Christmas Day. After it’s over, maybe All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson can come down to Lexington and earn a year of eligibility since we’re operating in a lawless land.

2:30 PM ET | Spurs @ Thunder

If you’re looking to watch a bunch of former Wildcats play on Christmas, this is the game for you. Each team will have a pair of UK alums — and they’ll play big minutes, too. These are currently the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Aside from the opportunity to watch Victor Wembanyama play basketball, the San Antonio Spurs (22-7) will also trot out De’Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson. Fox is the team’s second-leading scorer at 21.6 points per game, and has fit in snugly alongside the Spurs’ bevy of talented young guards (another reason to watch this game). Johnson’s role has changed this season compared to the last few, but he’s accepted fewer minutes in favor of being an energy guy, one who still averages 13 points and 6.3 rebounds per game

And then of course, we have the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (26-4), which just lost to the Spurs a couple of days ago by 20 points. Revenge will be an added factor to today’s showdown for reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is once again looking like an MVP frontrunner (along with Denver’s Nikola Jokic). SGA is playing at an absurd level right now: 32.5 points, 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per outing on shooting splits of 55.7/43.5/88.4 — huh? It helps to have someone like Cason Wallace by his side playing hellacious defense against the opposing team’s top guard option. Wallace leads the NBA in steals right now at 2.3 per game. He’s a ton of fun to watch.

5:00 PM ET | Mavericks @ Warriors

I wish I could try to hype this game up for you, but it will be tough. The easy angle is that your eyes should be focused on a pair of former ‘Cats roaming around the Dallas Mavericks (12-19) frontcourt. Anthony Davis is expected to give it a go, but PJ Washington (who is posting a career-high 15.7 points per game this season) remains questionable as of Christmas morning with a foot issue.

There’s also this guy named Cooper Flagg for Dallas, who turned 19 years old four days ago, then dropped 33 points two days later in an impressive one-point win over the Denver Nuggets. Davis had 31 points in that win and has been playing good basketball lately. But as for the Golden State Warriors (15-15), it’s almost about time to send these old dogs behind the barn. Your best bet for entertainment is a Steph Curry 50-ball or Pat Spencer ragebaiting the entire opposing team into him scoring 25. Those things can all happen, but I’m not expecting much from the middle game.

8:00 PM ET | Rockets @ Lakers

Okay, now back to the fun stuff. This will be another must-watch matchup, and number two on my Christmas Day game rankings behind SAS-OKC. Not only are the Houston Rockets (17-10) and Los Angeles Lakers (19-9) among the top six teams in the West, they also boast plenty of star power. Luka Doncic is questionable for the Lakers, but LeBron James and Austin Reaves are good to go. Kevin Durant and Alpren Sengun headline the Rockets. Fun basketball will be had.

And there’s a good Kentucky angle to this game, as well — none more entertaining than Reed Sheppard, who continues to have a breakout sophomore campaign for the Rockets. The London, KY native has become a necessary piece to Houston’s success this season. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 assists, three rebounds, and 1.5 steals per contest on shooting splits of 45.3/43.5/77.4. The Lakers will run out rookie Adou Thiero (who scored a season-high six points on Tuesday night) and Jarred Vanderbilt. Thiero likely won’t play much today, but Vanderbilt has been posting 4.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game off the bench this season.

10:30 PM ET | Timberwolves @ Nuggets

If you’re able to stay awake until the final tip-off of the day, you should be rewarded with high-level basketball featuring plenty of Kentucky flavor. Just like the game before, this matchup includes a pair of teams among the top six in the West: the Denver Nuggets (21-8) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-10). You want stars? This one’s got it. From Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle (and sure, even Rudy Gobert!), you won’t have to worry about a boring game.

Jokic is playing like an MVP for Denver, because of course he is, but he’s had plenty of help from Murray, who might just make his first-ever All-Star Game this season. His 25.1 points per game easily rank as a career-high, and he’s doing so on splits of 49.9/45.7/88.9 — that’s the good stuff. Randle is having himself a great season for Minnesota, as well: 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per contest. But we’ll have to wait and see if Rob Dillingham (3.7 PPG) is far enough out of the Timberwolves’ dog house to get some minutes today.

