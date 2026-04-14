BBNBA Play-In Preview: Several former Wildcats looking to make NBA Playoffs

Before the 2026 NBA Playoffs are officially served, we have the appetizers to snack on first. Eight teams will battle it out for four postseason seeds through the Play-In bracket, which has become an annual part of the league’s tournament since 2020. The formatting isn’t too confusing once you get the hang of it (although I’m about to do a terrible job trying to explain it).

Teams that finished 7-10 in the Eastern and Western Conference standings will go head-to-head on Tuesday and Wednesday in the first round of the Play-In. The 10 and 9 seeds from each conference matchup in a win-or-go-home scenario. The winner of those two games will have to play (and win) another Play-In game to make the actual playoffs against the winner of the 7 vs. 8 battle, while the loser’s season is over. With the 7 and 8 seeds, the winners of those two games are locked into their conference’s 7-seed. The loser can still make the playoffs, though, by beating the winner of the 9 vs. 10 matchup on Friday. The winner of that game earns the 8-seed while the loser goes home for good.

Below is a bracket graphic that the NBA has provided to make it easier to follow.

via NBA

This year’s Play-In round will feature several former Kentucky Wildcats. Of the eight teams in action, six of them roster at least one former ‘Cat, including a handful of All-Star talents. Let’s preview the first four Play-In games ahead of the start of the real NBA Playoffs, which begin Saturday, April 18.

(10) Miami Heat @ (9) Charlotte Hornets

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET | Prime Video

The Miami Heat are Play-In veterans at this point, this being the franchise’s fourth straight year in this position. The first time in 2022-23, Miami made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but it hasn’t been able to get out of the first round since. With the 10 vs. 9 matchup being a single-elimination game, a loss ends either team’s season.

Bam Adebayo, who famously scored 83 points in one game earlier this season, is Miami’s obvious star. This season has been far from his best offensively, but he’s still a game-changer on defense. Adebayo is averaging 20.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the Heat. By his side will be Tyler Herro, who has only played 33 games this season due to injury. But he used February and March to slowly get back into a groove. He’s averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game over his last 22 outings going into the postseason.

Miami has been here before, but all eyes will be on the fan-favorite Charlotte Hornets, which have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. LaMelo Ball, rookie Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller have turned Charlotte into one of the bright spots of the entire NBA season. Antonio Reeves is also with Charlotte, but he’s not expected to see real minutes. The winner of this game will play the winner of the 76ers-Magic for a spot in the real playoffs.

BetMGM spread: -5.5 Hornets

(8) Portland Trail Blazers @ (7) Phoenix Suns

Tuesday, 10:00 p.m. ET | Prime Video

The 8 vs. 7 matchup is a win-and-you’re-in scenario. Shaedon Sharpe‘s Portland Trail Blazers will take on Devin Booker‘s Phoenix Suns. The Blazers’ season has gone about as expected, while Phoenix has turned some heads as a team that was not anticipated to make the postseason. Koby Brea is also with the Suns, but he’s been limited this season and isn’t expected to make a major impact.

Now in year four as a pro, Sharpe turned in his best season yet in 2025-26, but in only 50 games played. He missed most of February and all of March due to injury (left fibula) before returning to play in the final two regular-season games. For the season, he’s averaging 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per outing on shooting splits of 45.2/33.7/78.7. Deni Avdija is Portland’s star, but he’ll need plenty of help from Sharpe and Co. to reach the playoffs. The Blazers haven’t made the playoffs since 2021.

As for Booker, he made his fifth All-Star team this season while averaging 26.1 points and six assists per contest on shooting splits of 45.6/33.0/87.3. He was tasked with taking on a larger role this season for a Suns team that was projected to be picking near the top of the lottery. Booker doesn’t have a crew of star talent around him, but the Suns are well-coached and play team basketball. The loser of this game will still have a chance to make the playoffs if they can beat the winner of the Warriors-Clippers.

BetMGM spread: -3.5 Suns

(8) Orlando Magic @ (7) Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET | Prime Video

We’ve got a pair of UK alums suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference’s 8 vs. 7 matchup. Tyrese Maxey is the Sixers’ best player and the one who can lead them to the playoffs. He made his second All-Star team this season while averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in a league-high 38 minutes per outing. This has easily been the 25-year-old’s best pro season. But Philly is likely to be without Joel Embiid due to appendicitis, while Paul George has been good, not great, as Maxey’s co-star. A lot will fall on the former Wildcats’ shoulders to keep his team’s season alive.

There’s also Justin Edwards, who has filled in nicely for the 76ers as a nice depth piece. He’s appeared in 64 games this season, 12 as a starter, while averaging six points per outing on 44.7 percent shooting and 37.2 percent from deep. On the other side of the floor, the Magic will be without any one-time Kentucky players.

BetMGM spread: -1.5 76ers

(10) Golden State Warriors @ (9) LA Clippers

Wednesday, 10:00 p.m. ET | Prime Video

LA Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson is the lone Kentucky representative who could see real minutes in this win-or-go-home matchup. TyTy Washington is also on the Clippers’ roster as a two-way contract, but he’s a deep bench piece. Jackson was traded midseason by the Pacers and has only played 17 games for the Clippers. He hasn’t played since March 27 due to an ankle issue, but could potentially return for Wednesday’s Play-In game.

Jackson has come off the bench when available for LA. He’s averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.9 minutes per game on an impressive 76.4 percent shooting for the Clips. The Warriors do not have any former Wildcats on their roster.

BetMGM spread: -5.5 Clippers

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